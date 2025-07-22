Third Eye Blind, August 1

Friday, August 1, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

Winners of six California Music Awards and a Billboard Music Award, their chart-topping “Semi-Charmed Life” being named Best Modern Rock Track, Third Eye Blind headlines the August 1 grandstand concert in this year's Mississippi Valley Fair, the alternative rockers' other hit singles including such top-10 charters as “How's It Going to Be,” “Jumper,” and “Never Let You Go.”

Formed in San Francisco in 1993, Third Eye Blind's discography to date consists of seven studio albums, one live album, two compilation albums, three extended plays, 25 singles, three promotional singles, and 31 music videos. The current line-up consists of co-founder Stephan Jenkins (lead vocals, guitar) Brad Hargreaves (drums, percussion), Kryz Reid (guitar), Colin Creev (keyboards, guitar), and Alex LeCavalier (bass), and the musicians have amassed worldwide album sales in excess of 12 million units.

After signing with Elektra Records, Third Eye Blind released their self-titled debut album in 1997. Helped by the singles "Semi-Charmed Life,” "Graduate,” "How's It Going to Be,” "Losing a Whole Year,” and "Jumper,” the recording peaked at number 25 on the Billboard 200 chart, sold six million copies, and went six times platinum in the United States, while "Semi-Charmed Life" peaked at number four on the Billboard Hot 100. Their second album, 1999's Blue, which included such singles as "Anything,” "Never Let You Go,” "10 Days Late,” and "Deep Inside of You,” peaked at number 40 and went platinum in the U.S.

Third Eye Blind released their third album, Out of the Vein, after a three-year hiatus, and after it came the compilation album A Collection in 2006 and the extended play Red Star in 2008. In 2009, their fourth studio album, Ursa Major, was released, and went on the peak at number three in the United States. Fifth studio album Dopamine, which peaked at number 13, was released six years later, around which time Jenkins announced that the band would cease making full-length albums in favor of smaller EP releases. In 2016, the band released the EP We Are Drugs, which was followed two years later by Thanks for Everything. Despite Jenkins' previous statement, however, Third Eye Blind released their sixth album Screamer in 2019, following it with seventh album Our Bande Apart in 2021.

Third Eye Blind plays their 2025 Mississippi Valley Fair grandstand concert on August 1, admission to the 8 p.m. event is included with the purchase of an MVP Fun Card, and more information is available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.com.