Thomas Dollbaum, October 1

Wednesday, October 1, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With his 2022 debut Wellswood hailed by Americana UK as "an impressive and arresting debut" boasting "powerful, dramatic, and poetic story songs from the dark underbelly of the southeastern U.S.," New Orleans-based singer/songwriter Thomas Dollbaum headlines an October 1 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, PopMatters adding that the artist "fuses vivid lyric imagery with eclectic musical choices on his impressive debut album."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "Dollbaum makes thoughtful indie folk songs, with lyrics that paint scenes that can be bleak, funny, or heart-rending. Dollbaum worked with old friend and collaborator Matthew Seferian on his debut album, recording in a New Orleans hotel turned studio. That album, Wellswood, arrived in May 2022 on the Big Legal Mess label.

"Dollbaum grew up in Tampa, Florida, and relocated to New Orleans in 2015 to pursue a master's degree in poetry. While living in New Orleans working as a carpenter, he began writing songs. During the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, Dollbaum started tracking these songs with Seferian, who served as engineer and also played multiple instruments on the album. These two friends were also joined by vocalist Kate Teague, violinist Mac Folger, lap steel guitarist Bennett Littlejohn, and a host of others for the eight songs that ultimately materialized as Dollbaum's 2022 debut Wellswood."

Glide magazine raved, "On his debut album Wellswood, New Orleans by way of Tampa musician Thomas Dollbaum delivers eight no-frills, satisfyingly original songs that pull in blues and folk influences for a beautifully bastardized version of both genres. While the term 'singer/songwriter' inevitably brings to mind folks like James Taylor and Jackson Browne, Dollbaum breathes fresh life into the genre, offering complex and complicated story songs that serve his debut perfectly." Beats Per Minute, meanwhile, stated, "With his debut, Wellswood, singer/songwriter and poet Thomas Dollbaum revels in wistful melodies and thorny atmospherics, his compelling lyricism drawing as much from the dark caricatures of Harry Crews and Denis Johnson as Springsteen’s realism, The Killers’ gritty portraiture, and the alt-Americana of Neutral Milk Hotel."

Thomas Dollbaum headlines his Davenport engagement on October 1, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $15.88, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.