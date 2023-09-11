Three Dog Night, September 28

Thursday, September 28, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Celebrating more than five decades of professional performance with accomplishments including chart-topping success, tens of millions in album sales, and 2000 induction in the Vocal Group Hall of Fame, the rockers of Three Dog Night play Davenport's Adler Theatre on September 28, their repertoire including such timeless hits as “Mama Told Me (Not to Come),” “Black and White,” and the iconic “Joy to the World.”

Currently composed of Danny Hutton (founder/lead vocalist), Michael Allsup (guitar), Paul Kingery (bass/vocals), Pat Bautz (drums), Howard Laravea (keyboards), and David Morgan (vocals), Three Dog Night made its debut in 1968 with a self-titled album that would go on to platinum certification and boast a pair of hit songs in “Try a Little Tenderness” and “One,” the latter of which reached number five on the Billboard charts. A trio of additional smashes came with second album Suitable for Framing in 1969, a release whose singles included “Eli's Coming,” “Celebrate,” and the Hair ballad “Easy to Be Hard,” with Three Dog Night's first chart-topper arriving in the form of 1970's “Mama Told Me (Not to Come).” One of the earliest hit singles written by singer/songwriter Randy Newman, “Mama Told Me (Not to Come)” stands as one of Three Dog Night's many beloved numbers penned by legendary musical names, among them “Joy to the World” (Hoyt Axton), “An Old-Fashioned Love Song” (Paul Williams), “The Show Must Go On” (Leo Sayer), and “Play Something Sweet” (Allen Toussaint).

Over the course of the band's still-evolving career, Three Dog Night has released a dozen studio albums, four live albums, seven compilation albums, and 26 singles, with the aforementioned hits joined by such timeless tracks as “Sure As I'm Sitting Here,” “Let Me Serenade You,” “Shambala,” “Never Been to Spain,” “Liar,” and the chart-topping “Black and White.” Boasting chart and sales records that are virtually unmatched in popular music, Three Dog Night has produced 21 consecutive top-40 singles including three chart-topping smashes, 11 top-10s, 18 straight top 20s, seven million-selling singles, and 12 straight RIAA gold-certified LPs. The hits appeared on best-selling pop, rock, and country charts, and the group's records continue to sell around the world, reaching beyond the borders of the U.S. into Japan, Canada, Holland, England, Germany, Spain and elsewhere. The musicians' songs have also become staples of modern pop-culture, appearing on the soundtracks for everything from Forrest Gump to Boogie Nights to Lost to Family Guy.

Three Dog Night plays their Davenport engagement on September 28,, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $45-75, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.