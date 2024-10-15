Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC Tribute, October 26

Saturday, October 26, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, Moline IL

Performing from a repertoire of hard-rock hits that includes the top-10 Billboard chart-toppers "Shot in the Dark," "Rock 'n' Roll Train," "Big Gun," "Hard as a Rock," and "Stiff Upper Lip," the musicians of Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute take the stage at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on October 25, this salute to the Australian legends boasting favorites from number-one AC/DC albums including Black Ice, Rock or Bust, 2020's Power Up, and the legendary Back in Black.

Brothers Angus (lead guitar) and Malcolm Young (rhythm guitar) formed AC/DC in 1973. The band released two albums in Australasia before issuing their first international album, High Voltage, in 1976, where the Youngs were joined by vocalist Bon Scott, bass guitarist Mark Evans, and drummer Phil Rudd. In 1980, less than a year after the appearance of the successful Highway to Hell, Scott died and was replaced by English singer Brian Johnson, with whom AC/DC released their best-selling album, Back in Black. The album Black Ice, from 2008, reached number one in 29 countries, and in their career spanning more than 50 years, AC/DC have sold more than 200 million albums worldwide, 83 million in the United States alone. Back in Black itself sold 50 million copies worldwide, and became the second best-selling album in history.

As stated at the tribute band's ThunderstruckUS.com site, "Thunderstruck gives fans so much more than the sound of AC/DC, they truly capture the high voltage energy and experience. For fans, it's about a sense of familiarity, and it's about a feeling that snatches up listeners and takes over. It's about a contagious kind of power and electricity that few AC/DC tribute bands can provide. From Kyle LaPato's strong on-stage performance replicating the Angus Young of the '80s and '90s, to Bobby Lee Stamper's versatile vocals mimicking both Bon Scott and Brian Johnson ranges, to the incredible rhythm section made up of Kevin Feller on rhythm guitar, Corey Baetz on drums, and Chris Jones on bass, Thunderstruck gives a complete and consistently quality live show as true to the spirit of AC/DC that you can possibly get.

"Thunderstruck: America's AC/DC has performed tribute shows throughout the nation, with a consistent record of sold-out shows from coast-to-coast. Thunderstruck, officially established in 2015 (but existing in other variations for several years prior), has continued to grow its fan base by building and maintaining relationships with some of the nation's biggest promoters and venues, such as Live Nation and the House of Blues, as well as by performing at major music festivals including the Pensacola Tribute Fest and Parr Fest, in addition to livestream performances for major brands such as Number Juan Tequila and Monsters of Rock. Thunderstruck is also the only AC/DC tribute band in the United States to have a major national brand sponsor, which is Number Juan Tequila, owned and operated by Alex Reymundo (Rednexican, Latin Kings of Comedy), and Ron White (Blue Collar Comedy, Horrible Bosses, Comedy Central Presents)."

Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC Tribute performs in East Moline on October 25 alongside special guests Revel in Red, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-25, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.