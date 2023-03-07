T.I., March 18

Saturday, March 18, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the most successful, and certainly most controversial, artists in rap history appears at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center when the Davenport venue hosts a concert with Tip “T.I.” Harris, the Grammy Award-winning rapper/songwriter and business mogul who has sold more than 10 million albums in the United States alone.

A three time Grammy recipient, T.I. has released 11 studio albums, with seven of them reaching the top five on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart. During his career, he has also released several highly successful singles, including Billboard Hot 100 number-one hits "Whatever You Like" and "Live Your Life" (featuring Rihanna); the latter replaced the former atop the chart and made T.I. one of the few artists who replaced themselves at number one and simultaneously occupied the top two positions. Harris began to gain major recognition in 2003 following his first high-profile feature on fellow Atlanta-based rapper Bone Crusher's single "Never Scared." The artist achieved greater prominence with the release of 2003's Trap Muzik, which included the top-40 hits "Rubber Band Man" and "Let's Get Away" (featuring Jazze Pha). The following year, T.I. appeared on Destiny's Child's international hit "Soldier" (alongside Lil Wayne), and capitalized on it with the release of his album Urban Legend in 2004. Subsequent albums, among them King and T.I. vs. T.I.P., generated high record sales as well, and were supported by popular singles such as "What You Know" and "Big Shit Poppin' (Do It)."

T.I.'s sixth album, 2008's Paper Trail, became his most successful project, with the recording certified gold for first-week sales of over 500,000 copies in the United States, additionally making it his third consecutive number-one album. In 2013, he was featured on Robin Thicke's single "Blurred Lines" (alongside Pharrell Williams), which peaked at number one on several major music charts, and that November T.I. announced that he had signed with Columbia Records after his 10-year contract with Atlantic came to an end. He released his Columbia debut Paperwork in October of 2014, with subsequent albums including 2018's Dime Tap, 2020's The L.I.B.R.A., and the forthcoming Kill the King.

Regarding his controversies, T.I. has served two terms in county jail, twice for probation violations and a federal-prison bid for a U.S. federal weapons charge. While serving 11 months in prison, he released his seventh studio album, 2010's No Mercy, and branched out into entrepreneurship with his label Grand Hustle Records, which he co-founded in 2003 with longtime business partner Jason Geter. Prominent industry acts have been signed to T.I. through the label, including Travis Scott, B.o.B, and Iggy Azalea, and T.I. is is also a published author of two novels: 2011's Power & Beauty and 2012's Trouble & Triumph. In addition, he has enjoyed a successful acting career, appearing in films such as ATL, Takers, Get Hard, Identity Thief, and Marvel Studios' first two Ant-Man movies.

T.I. Plays his Event Center engagement on March 18, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $55-100, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.