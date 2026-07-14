Tif & Mollie, July 24

Friday, July 24, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Utilizing organic beats and booms, loops, cello, and guitar to slather their intimate originals onto the crowd while inviting bodies to the dance floor, the popular rock/Americana duo Tif & Mollie headline a July 24 concert at Davenport's Redstone Room, their summer tour also a reunion tour, as both Austin-based artists are originally from the Midwest.

As stated at TiffanyChristopher.com: "Pushing the boundaries of a traditional singer/songwriter, Tiffany Christopher has developed a musical career of highly acclaimed performances as a one woman band. Creating her own alternative brand of folk-rock, she has opened for and performed with a wide variety of trend-setting musicians including Brandi Carlile, Ani DiFranco, Indigo Girls, Martin Sexton, Billy Corgan, Michael Franti, Tim Reynolds, Todd Snider and Jethro Tull. It’s easy to develop a love affair with Tiffany’s songs and live performance. Her fantastic musical world brings together smart vocals, impressive musicianship and powerful arrangements that make you want to dance and, at the same time, ponder life’s meaning. Armed with a plethora of instruments, Tiffany shows her mastery of voicing and nuance while handling virtuosic performance with ease."

Having met at a music festival in 2022, the site continues: "Austin-based cellist, Mollie Fischer, and touring singer-songwriter, Tiffany Christopher performed in multiple acts that weekend together and quickly became fans of each other’s musicality. Within a few weeks TC was inviting Mollie to jump in the sprinter and join her on tour around the Southwest. There is something truly honest and deep about the energy these two humans manifest together on stage. It’s heavy like a mountain, yet as fluid and playful as the ocean. Multi-instruments, loops, improv, harmonies…somewhere between folk/rock, hip-hop, and americana this duo is coming to move you.

"Folks can expect a wide range of genres. They will experience looping and a live female duo that goes from Bach to badass original grooves. TM love to get folks on the dance floor. Mollie is such a beautiful cellist and her versatility really fits with Tif’s multi-instrument show. They perform lots of original music, plus approach a handful of covers in interesting ways. Tif & Mollie both love the off-the-cuff vibe and connecting with the audience through laughter and stories.

"Tif has been performing most of her life. Solo, with a backing band, and now with her partner, Mollie. She’s always been into genre-bending because of all the different musical influences throughout her life. Fans know her as a looper (recording on the fly in front of the crowd, and using multi-instruments to create dynamics and low-end bump.) Tif loves getting people to dance as well as dip into original ballads. Tif & Mollie have begun recording and producing a full length album that is being sculpted to be on a vinyl LP. This will contain some songs from their recent tour and a handful not heard before."

Tif & Mollie headline their Redstone Room engagement on July 24 with additional sets by Barefoot & Sunshine and Jenny Lynn Stacy & the Roosters, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $15-18, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)223-8642 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.