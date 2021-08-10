Tiffany and The Boy Band Night, August 20

Friday, August 20, 7:30 p.m.

Jumer's Casino & Hotel, 777 Jumer Drive, Rock Island IL

Instantly familiar pop hits from a boy-band tribute act and a chart-topping female sensation will be heard directly outside Jumer's Casino & Hotel on August 20, with the Rock Island venue hosting a lakeside-patio concert with '80s-music icon Tiffany and the touring Chicago talents of The Boy Band Night.

Born Tiffany Renee Darwish in 1971, Tiffany burst onto the music scene with her self-titled 1987 album debut, a release that topped the Billboard pop charts in the United States (where it obtained quadruple-platinum sales) and Canada (where it went quintuple-platinum). Her 1987 cover of the Tommy James & the Shondells song "I Think We're Alone Now" spent two weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 chart, and continues to be Tiffany's biggest and most iconic hit. It was released as the second single from Tiffany (after “Danny”), and the young artist's "Could've Been" and "I Saw Him Standing There” – the latter a cover version of The Beatles' "I Saw Her Standing There” – followed soon after, with the former also claiming the number-one position on the Billboard Hot 100 and "I Saw Him Standing There" reaching number seven.

Tiffany had another top-10 hit with “All This Time” from her 1988 sophomore album Hold an Old Friend's Hand, has since recorded eight additional studio albums, and has released more than two dozen singles over the last two decades. She has also appeared in TV series including That '80s Show, How I Met Your Mother, and The Young & the Restless, and provided the voice of Judy Jetson for 1990's animated The Jetsons Movie.

Created in 2012 by eventual manager Kenny Braasch (a 2020 contestant on ABC's The Bachelorette) and bass player Glenn Hudy at a Starbucks in Oak Lawn, Illinois, The Boy Band Night played its first concert in May of 2015 to a crowd of more than 1,000 people, and has been playing the Midwest and touring ever since. With crowd favorites accompanied by signature choreography from the artists' music videos, the group performs hits from the Backstreet Boys, NSYNC, New Kids on the Block, One Direction, the Jonas Brothers, and other iconic boy-band acts, and currently boasts more than 3,300 followers on Instagram.

Admission to the August 20 evening with Tiffany and The Boy Band Night is $25, the outdoor concert event starts at 7:30 p.m., and more information on the night is available by visiting JumersCasinoHotel.com.