Tigirlily Gold, April 19

Saturday, April 19, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2024 release Blonde, a recording lauded by Entertainment Focus as "a terrific first album for a duo who look set to go far," the sibling duo of Tigirlily Gold headlines an April 19 concert at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the sisters also praised by Holler Country for their "infectious, instantly loveable melodies and unfiltered lyrical nous."

Sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh are natives of Hazen, North Dakota, and the two began performing music as teenagers, initially crediting themselves simply as as Tigirlily. The siblings also uploaded cover songs to YouTube before moving to Nashville, Tennessee, in 2017 to attend Belmont University. After graduating, the Slaubaughs uploaded cover songs to TikTok during the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to them receiving attention on social media. Songwriter and record producer Shane McAnally consequently became aware of the duo's talents, and signed them to the Nashville branch of Monument Records, of which he is a co-owner. Monument released Tigirlily's self-titled EP in 2021, which was roughly the same time they began performing at a Nashville bar owned by Dierks Bentley and changed their name to Tigirlily Gold.

Upon the release of the duo's original song "Somebody Does," the track topped the iTunes chart, and Tigirlily Gold hit the road with artists including Walker Hayes and Ashley McBryde. Afterward, the sisters embarked on a new musical chapter with their debut album Blonde, a deeply personal project that includes tales of love and loss alongside anthems and songs of female empowerment. Their debut single at country radio, "Shoot Tequila," reached the Billboard Top 40 and found viral success with millions of views across social media, in addition to millions of listens across streaming platforms. The song helped Tigirlily Gold get nominated for two CMT Awards and win their first ACM Award for New Duo/Group. With their much-anticipated follow up single "I Tried A Ring On" serving as the duo's second top-40 radio single, Tigirlily Gold performed the song at the 2024 ACM Awards, and the past year also found the artists making their Grand Ole Opry debut and performing on the TODAY Show.

Tigirlily Gold performs their engagement at Davenport's Event Center on April 19, general admission is $30, and a 7 p.m. set with Nashville's singer/songwriter Emily Elgin precedes the headliners' 8:15 p.m. concert. For more information and tickets, call (563)328-8000 and visit RhythmCityCasino.com.