Timbo & Lonesome Country, May 7

Sunday, May 7, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Returning to Davenport in support of new country songs including "Do You Wrong," "Be That One," and "How Much Did It Cost," Nashville-based singer/songwriter Timbo and his ensemble Lonesome Country headline a Redstone Room concert on May 7, the rising star's 2020 EP Brand New Feeling praised by American Highways as a work that “weaves a thread through the emotions of loneliness, longing, and dependency, and leaves the listener yearning for more.”

Born and raised in Nashville, Timbo is a third-generation musician with strong roots in traditional country and Bluegrass music. Influenced by his parents and their musical peers, he grew up at festivals, his father's instrument repair shop, backstage at the Grand Ole Opry, and sleeping in the old green room at the Station Inn while his parents played late-night shows. He made his professional recording debut with Brand New Feeling, a release that led American Highways to rave, “The EP kicks off with the wonderfully melodic number 'Waiting,' where Timbo ponders the return of a former lover who has just arrived back in town and contemplates his actions that may have pushed her away. Set against the backdrop of a dimly lit bar, steeped in the state of yearning desire, 'Waiting' sets the stage for the rest of the EP by demonstrating Timbo’s timeless country sound, featuring plenty of steel and fiddle, as well as his brilliant songwriting. Timbo conjures up a smooth melodic tribute to his home state with 'Gentle Breeze of Tennessee.' The imagery in the song is just plain gorgeous: 'gentle breeze of Tennessee / I can hear her melody / hand in mine we ride again / I’m a sing into the wind / listening to her precious harmony.'

"Drinking songs have long been a fixture within the lexicon of country music," Americana Highways continued, "and with the tune 'Drink All Night,' Timbo proves just why the formula works so well. The song kicks off with the line: 'When I lost my trust in you / I found the bottle … .' From the opening words, the flood gates have opened and the feeling takes hold. Timbo breathes new life into a familiar concept in country music; drinking away the memory of the woman who left, and it has never sounded so fresh. [And] the EP closes out with the lamenting cautionary tale, 'The Liars Lullaby,' which recollects the broken promises that amounted over the course of a relationship and the pining to actually live out the experiences that were promised before the relationship dismantled. The song offers up a narrative of reflection and consideration which is a prominent concept throughout the course of the entire EP. Brand New Feeling offers country-music fans a little taste of a native Nashvillian’s artistry. Timbo’s idiosyncratic sound stands out amongst what the masses commonly associate with country music today and it is a sound that deserves to be heard way beyond the limits of Music City.”

Timbo & Lonesome Country play their Redstone Room engagement on May 7 with sets by guest musicians JD Aguilera and Nicole Dean, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $10-12, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.org.