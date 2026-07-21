“To the Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Experience,” August 1

Saturday, August 1, 7 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Paying homage to one of the most iconic rock bands of all time, the touring sensation To the Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Experience lands at Davenport's Adler Theatre on August 1, the band devoted to recreating the timeless sound and spirit of The Eagles, and capturing the essence of their music with remarkable precision.

As stated in the tribute musicians' biography: "With meticulous attention to detail, To the Limit flawlessly recreates the intricate harmonies, soulful guitar solos, and unforgettable melodies that made The Eagles a household name. From the country rock of 'Take It Easy' to the haunting balladry of 'Hotel California, To the Limit delivers a truly immersive experience that leaves fans in awe.

"Beyond their musical prowess, To The Limit also prides themselves on their commitment to recreating the live experience of an Eagles concert. From the stage presence to the visual effects, every aspect of their performance is carefully crafted to transport audiences back to the 1970s, when The Eagles ruled the rock world.

"To the Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Experience has garnered a dedicated following and has performed at prestigious theaters and festivals around the country. Their passion for The Eagles' music is evident in every note they play, and their love for the band's legacy shines through in their captivating performances.

"Whether you are a lifelong fan of The Eagles or simply appreciate the timeless rock classics they created, To The Limit promises an unforgettable night of music and nostalgia. So get ready to soar to new heights with the ultimate Eagles experience as To The Limit takes you on a journey through the iconic songs and legacy of this legendary band."

The Eages' Greatest Hits (1971–1975), more than 50 years after its debut, is currently still the best-selling album in the United States with 38 million copies sold, and its original released primed the public for the late-1976 debut of Hotel California, which would sell more than 26 million copies in the U.S. (making it the country's fourth-biggest seller of all time behind Michael Jackson's Thriller and AC/DC's Back in Black), and more than 32 million worldwide. The album yielded two number-one singles in the U.S. and Canada ("New Kid in Town" and the album's title track) and in 1979, the Eagles released their last studio album for nearly 28 years with The Long Run, which premiered the eventual top-10 hits "The Long Run" and "I Can't Tell You Why." The Eagles broke up in 1980 but reunited in 1994 for the album Hell Freezes Over, a blend of live and new studio tracks, and toured consistently. Thirteen years later, the group released Long Road Out of Eden, the Eagles' sixth number-one album in the U.S.

To the Limit: The Ultimate Eagles Experience comes to Davenport on August 1, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event starts at $30, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting DavenportLive.com/the-adler-theatre.