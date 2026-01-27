TobyMac, Crowder, and Jeremy Camp, February 6

Friday, February 6, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Teaming up for an unforgettable concert event boasting chart-topping hits and passionate lyrics, the combined contemporary-Christian talents TobyMac, Crowder, and Jeremy Camp bring their national "TobyMac's Hits Deep 2026" tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on February 6, performing dozens of fan favorites and delivering an uplifting, inspirational experience designed to get fans singing and dancing.

Kevin Michael McKeehan, better known by his stage name TobyMac, was first known for being a member of the Christian rap and rock trio DC Talk, staying with them from 1987 until they went on hiatus in 2000. He has since continued a successful solo career with the release of nine studio albums – the seven most recent ones all number-one smashes on Billboard's U.S. Christian charts – as well as five remix albums, and he became the third Christian artist to have a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200 with Eye on It. Between DC Talk and his own solo career, TobyMac has sold more than 10 million albums and has won seven Grammy Awards. Additionally, he has had more than a dozen number-one singles on the Billboard charts, among them "Gone," "Made to Love," and "Lose My Soul." Six of the artist's singles have gone to top Billboard's Christian Songs, making him one of the artists with the most number-one hits on that chart.

David Wallace Crowder, known professionally by his mononymous stage name Crowder since 2012, is a contemporary-Christian music singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and author. He was the lead singer in the Christian rock and worship band David Crowder*Band from 1996 to 2012, before he started his solo career on sixstepsrecords and Sparrow Records labels. Crowder released his first solo album, Neon Steeple, on May 27, 2014, and debuted his first solo single off that recording, "I Am", on November 25, 2013, a song that rose to the number-three position on Billboard's Christian Songs chart. American Prodigal, Crowder's second solo album, was released in 2016, and the artist followed it with 2018's I Know a Ghost (a number-two Billboard smash) and a pair of chart-toppers in 2021's Milk & Honey and 2024's The Exile.

Born in Layfayette, Indiana, Jeremy Camp has released 11 albums to date, four of them RIAA-certified as Gold, and two live albums. Camp's original music is a mixture of ballads and up-tempo songs with rock influence. He has won five GMA Dove Awards, has been nominated for three American Music Awards, and was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop/Contemporary Gospel Album in 2010 for his album, Speaking Louder Than Before. I Still Believe, a film based on Camp's first marriage, was released in 2020, with Camp being played by New Zealand actor KJ Apa. Camp has scored 32 number-one hits on Christian Radio across all formats (Contemporary Hit Radio, Hot AC, Rock, and Inspirational Charts), and his album Beyond Measure contributed six back-to-back chart-topping hits, including the track "Let It Fade," which held the number-one. spot for 10 weeks on AC Radio.

TobyMac, Crowder, and Jeremy Camp bring their national "TobyMac's Hits Deep 2026" tour to the Moline amphitheater on February 6, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $19-93.95, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.