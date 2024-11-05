TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams, November 17

Sunday, November 17, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Teaming up once again for an unforgettable concert event boasting chart-topping hits and passionate lyrics, the combined contemporary-Christian talents TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams bring their national tour to Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK on November 17, performing dozens of fan favorites and delivering an uplifting, inspirational experience designed to get fans singing and dancing.

Kevin Michael McKeehan, better known by his stage name TobyMac, was first known for being a member of the Christian rap and rock trio DC Talk, staying with them from 1987 until they went on hiatus in 2000. He has since continued a successful solo career with the release of eight studio albums – the six most recent ones all number-one smashes on Billboard's U.S. Christian charts – as well as five remixed albums, and he became the third Christian artist to have a chart-topping debut on the Billboard 200 with Eye on It. Between DC Talk and his own solo career, TobyMac has sold more than 10 million albums and has won seven Grammy Awards. Additionally, he has had six number-one hit CHR singles, among them "Gone," "Made to Love," and "Lose My Soul." Six of the artist's singles have gone to top Billboard's Christian Songs, making him one of the artists with the most number-one hits on that chart.

Composed of lead vocalist Bart Millard, percussionist Robby Shaffer, bassist Nathan Cochran, and guitarists Michael Scheuchzer and Barry Graul, MercyMe formed in 1994 and released six independent albums before signing with INO Records in 2001. The group first gained mainstream recognition with the crossover single "I Can Only Imagine," which elevated their debut album, Almost There, to triple-platinum certification. Since then, the group has released eight additional studio albums (six of which have been certified gold) and a greatest hits album, 10. The group has also had 13 consecutive top five singles on the Billboard Christian Songs chart, with seven of them reaching number one. To date, MercyMe has won eight Dove Awards and has earned five Grammy Award nominations, in addition to receiving the 2018 Billboard Music Award for Top Christian Artist.

A two-time Granny Award winner whose additional accolades include a half-dozen Billboard Music Award nominations and a trio of GMA Dove Awards, Zach Williams' chart-topping hits include "Less Like Me," "Heart of God," and "Chain Breaker." Following that latter title's success, Williams released the five-song EP Chain Breaker with producers Jonathan Smith and Colby Wedgeworth, and in December of 2016, Williams digitally released a full-length Chain Breaker album. In October of 2019, Williams released his second album, Rescue Story, which included the single "There Was Jesus" with Dolly Parton. The artist's third album A Hundred Highways following it in 2022, and to date, Williams' numerous accolades include three Dove Awards from 18 nominations.

TobyMac, MercyMe, and Zach Williams bring their national tour to the Moline amphitheater on November 17, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $24.75-130, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting VibrantArena.com.