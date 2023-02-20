TobyMac, March 3

Friday, March 3, 7 p.m.

Vibrant Arena at the MARK, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Serving as the latest stop on the musician's “Hits Deep Tour 2023,” Moline's Vibrant Arena at the MARK hosts a March 3 concert with the Grammy-winning, chart-topping TobyMac, whose extensive, critically acclaimed discography has made him one of the best-selling artists in contemporary-Christian and hip-hop history.

After more than three decades of performance, the 58-year-old TobyMac has charted more than 20 solo singles on Billboard's Christian Songs list. Initially, he was known for being a member of the Christian vocal trio DC Talk, and staying with the outfit from 1987 until their hiatus in 2000. He has since continued a successful solo career with the release of eight studio albums, five remix albums, three live albums, and three EPs, and with 2012's Eye on It, became only the third Christian artist to have a number-one debut on the Billboard 200 chart.

Between DC Talk and his own solo career, TobyMac has sold more than 10 million albums and has won seven Grammy Awards, three of them as a solo artist. Among his six chart-topping singles are the smash hits “Gone,” “Made to Love,” and “Lose My Soul,” with five of his singles reaching number-one on Billboard's Christian Songs chart. For 2016's This Is Not a Test, TobyMac not only received a Grammy for Best Contemporary Christian Music Album, but a GMA Dove Award for Pop/Contemporary Album for the Year, making that the 19th Dove Award citation he received since his first acknowledgment in 2002.

In January of 2018, the artist released "I Just Need U,” which debuted at number one on the Hot Christian Songs chart, and that October, The Elements became TobyMac's fifth album to top the Christian Albums chart on Billboard. More recently, last year's Life After Death became the artist's sixth Billboard chart-topper, with the recording's lead single, "Help Is On the Way (Maybe Midnight)" peaking at number three on the Hot Christian Songs chart. The album also led 365 Days of Inspiring Medis to call TobyMac's latest "very powerful, heartfelt, compelling, and challenging, while also laced in the joyfulness colliding with lament and sorrow that comes after a death of a loved one. It’s knowing the promise of God while still reconciling how it looks like, this side of eternity. And that is what is seen all through Toby’s album, and it’s been a blast to listen to it."

TobyMac performs on his “Hits Deep Tour 2023” alongside Crowder, Cochren & Co., Tasha Layton, Jon Reddick, and Terrian, and admission to the 7 p.m. concert on March 3 is $20-98.50. For tickets, call (800)745-3000 and visit VibrantArena.com.