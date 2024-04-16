Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings, April 28

Sunday, April 28, 2 p.m.

Best Western Steeplegate Inn, 100 West 76th Street, Davenport IA

With the artist's work with James Cotton resulting in Grammy Award-nominated albums such as Giant and Cotton Mouth Man, distinguished Chicago blues guitarist Tom Holland and his ensemble the Shuffle Kings perform a special April 28 engagement presented by the Mississippi Valley Blues Society, the performance at Davenport's Best Western Steeplegate Inn showcasing the gifts of a musician who honed his skills through personal mentorship under John Primer, one of Muddy Waters' last guitarists.

Holland grew up on Chicago’s south side and was influenced by the city’s rich jazz and blues heritage from a very young age. His father’s love of music and vast record collection was the catalyst for Tom’s love of music, especially blues. He began playing guitar at age 13, learning by listening to Muddy Waters tapes, LPs, and CDs. Holland cites Muddy Waters, Earl Hooker, and Magic Slim as his greatest influences. By the time he turned 18, Holland was ready to start learning from the musicians on the Chicago blues scene. He started playing professionally in Chicago at age 19, landing his first gig with L.V. Banks, in a beauty salon on Chicago’s south side. He worked with L.V. Banks on and off for four years, and it was during this time that Holland was introduced to Primer.

The blues great took Holland under his wing, and proceeded to give him an education in blues guitar. Holland toured the United States and Canada for two years with Primer as a member of his ensemble, the Real Deal Blues Band. While in the outfit, he recorded the 1998 Wolf Records release It’s a Blues Life, and during this time Holland also formed the first incarnation of his own group The Shuffle Kings.

As the year 2000 approached, Holland took his place as one of the top sidemen in Chicago. In late 1999, the musician was asked to join Chicago blues guitarist Eddy “The Chief” Clearwater’s band. He toured with Eddy Clearwater for three years as the bandleader, toured across the U.S. and Canada, and made his first trip to Europe. Additionally, Holland freelanced with Carey Bell, Phil Guy, A.C. Reed, Atlanta vocalist Sandra Hall, and countless other Chicago bluesmen and women.

In November of 2003, Holland was approached by harp legend James Cotton, who was in need of a guitar player. He accepted and toured with Cotton for 12 years. Holland played on both of James Cotton’s Grammy-nominated releases, Giant and Cotton Mouth Man, both on Alligator Records, and took the band back into the studio in 2013 recording No Fluff, Just the Stuff, on his own E Natchel Records imprint, which garnered rave reviews. That year, Holland was also inducted into the Chicago Blues Hall of Fame.

Tom Holland & the Shuffle Kings play their afternoon concert at Davenport's Best Western Steeplegate Inn on April 28, admission to the 2 p.m. show is $13-15 at the door, and more information is available by calling (563)322-5837 and visiting MVBS.org.