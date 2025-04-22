22 Apr 2025

Tommy Prine, May 2

By Reader Staff

Tommy Prine at the Raccoon Motel -- May 2.

Friday, May 2, 5 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his 2023 album debut This Far South, and the youngest son of legendary folk musician John Prine, Tommy Prine performs a special early-evening concert event at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on May 2, Americana UK raving that with his first full-length recordinmg, "Prine has channeled loss, grief, and even humor into a collection of compelling songs that are smartly written and beautiful, both musically and lyrically."

As stated at AllMusic.com, "The youngest of John Prine's three children, Tommy was born on October 4, 1995, and grew up with his parents in Nashville, Tennessee. His mother, Fiona Whelan, was also involved in music, working as John's manager. Tommy started playing guitar when he was ten, and learned the finer points of finger-picking from his dad. As a teenager, his favorite artists included the Avett Brothers, Trampled by Turtles, and John Mayer; Jason Isbell's album Southeastern inspired him to try writing songs of his own. Tommy got his first stage experience while touring with his father; he ran the merchandise table at John's shows and would sometimes accompany his dad for encores.

"After writing his first song, 'Something Like an Angel,' John encouraged Tommy to keep honing his craft, but after finishing high school, he focused on academics, attending Belmont University in Nashville. Tommy wrote songs in his spare time while working at local clubs and the Country Music Hall of Fame's gift shop, and John brought him along when he played the 30A Songwriters Festival in Walton County, Florida, hoping to encourage him. However, it was the passing of his father in April 2020 due to complications from the COVID-19 virus that encouraged Tommy to take his music to a professional level.

"Two of Tommy's friends, songwriter and vocalist Ruston Kelly and producer and engineer Gena Johnson, heard him sing his song 'This Far South' at an informal guitar pull and liked it enough that they helped set up a demo session for him. Tommy enjoyed the process, and Kelly and Johnson were excited about the results. Tommy finally decided it was time to follow his dream, and after cutting his teeth playing low-key gigs, Kelly and Johnson took Tommy back to the studio to begin work on his debut album. Nameless Knight Records (distributed by Thirty Tigers) released the LP This Far South in June 2023."

Tommy Pine performs his Davenport engagement on May 2 with an additional set by Mommy Planet, and the 5 p.m. show is followed by a 7 p.m. concert featuring headliners Magic Rockers of Texas and guest musician J. Graves. Admission to Prine's concert event is $26.45, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 