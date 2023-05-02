Tony Danza: “Standards & Stories,” May 13

Saturday, May 13, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

One of the country's most adored and iconic entertainers for more than four decades, Emmy nominee Tony Danza, the beloved star of TV's Taxi and Who's the Boss?, will bring his touring sensation Standards & Stories to Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on May 13, the New York Times having raved of the performer, "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories, and radiates irresistible charm. He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught!"

Though born and raised in Brooklyn, New York, Danza attended Iowa's University of Dubuque in on a wrestling scholarship, and went on to receive a bachelor’s degree in education before earning a living as professional boxer. It was while training in a boxing gymnasium in New York, Danza was “discovered” and ultimately cast in the critically acclaimed ABC series Taxi. The sitcom making Danza a household name, and he followed Taxi with his starring role in the popular ABC comedy series Who’s the Boss?, which ran for eight seasons and broke numerous syndication records. Danza's other television credits include the CBS drama Family Law, his Emmy-nominated performance on David E. Kelley’s The Practice, and ABC’s The Tony Danza Show, which was broadcast live in New York from 2004 to 2006. He also starred in and executive-produced the ABC comedy series Hudson Street and NBC’s The Tony Danza Show, and has hosted Saturday Night Live, the 2001 Miss America Pageant, and the 2003 People’s Choice Awards.

Among Danza's many film credits are Angels in the Outfield, She’s Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, Don Jon, Crash, and Showtime's remake of 12 Angry Men, while on Broadway, the performer received rave reviews for his performance in the critically acclaimed musical comedy Honeymoon in Vegas, with the New York Times calling his portrayal “sly genius" and a “career high." An established song-and-dance man, Danza and his four-piece band also regularly entertain audiences around the country with their live show Standards & Stories. Combining timeless music with wit, charm, storytelling, and a dash of soft shoe and ukulele performances, Danza performs a selection of his favorite standards from the Great American Songbook while interweaving stories about his life and personal connection to the music.

Tony Danza brings his Standards & Stories to Davenport's Event Center on May 13, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $35-65, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.