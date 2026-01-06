Too Hype Crew, January 17

Saturday, January 17, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Performing their tribute to classic hip-hop and R&B party anthems from the late '80s, '90s, and early-'00s, the thrilling party band Too Hype Crew plays a headlining concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt on January 17. The performers have opened for the likes of Nelly, Vanilla Ice, Naughty by Nature, Tone Loc, Digital Underground, and Jason Derulo, and as accompanied by choreographed “Fly Girl” dancers, they're dedicated to celebrating the fashion and antics of hip hop’s most colorful era.

Meet the musicians as they introduce themselves at TooHypeCrew.com.

C Note (vocals, keys): Too Hype Crew’s founder and OG MC still blesses the stage now and then with his classic old-school flava. If you’re craving that original vibe, watch for the shows where C-Note is in the mix – you won’t want to miss the legend in action!

j dizzy (bass, guitar, vocals): Jordan, aka “j dizzy," lays down sick bass that’s seriously out of this world (oh yeah, he’s an alien!). After touring with punk bands for years, his spunky, funky style is perfect for the THC crew. This blunt smokin’, whiskey drinkin’, bass thumpin’ bad boy has a soft side too. Especially when it comes to kittens and puppies (but don’t tell anyone).

Kateo8 (keys, vocals, percussion): The triple-threat powerhouse of THC! As the band’s dynamic vocalist, keyboardist, and percussionist, she’s proof that big energy comes in small packages. Don’t let her sweet vibes fool you – Kate08 delivers a punch that’ll knock your socks off (and have you begging for more).

Woodsy Fresh (vocals, drums): Having played in several successful bands prior to joining THC including Common Ground, Bad Daddy, and Austin City Limits, Drummer Stevie D, a.k.a. “Woodsy Fresh," is the keeper of the beat that maintains the controlled chaos.

Da Legend (rapper, dancer, photographer, goodwill ambassador): David, a.k.a. “Da Legend,” is smooth like butter, flexible like a Stretch Armstrong, and straight-up spineless (literally – G is so flexible, he can’t possibly have a spine!). He raps, dances, sings, plays keys and not only starts the party at every show, he finishes it! Laydeez, consider yourselves warned!

Cornbread (vocals, guitar, bass, saxophone): Mel, a.k.a. “Cornbread,” is the guitar slingin’ king who keeps it real on and off the THC clock. With six seasons as the guitarist on the award-winning show Empire under his belt, Mel’s got the chops to back up the hype. By day, he’s teaching the next generation to shred, and by night, he’s running open mic’s in Chicago. His riffs are so fly, they’ll have you saying, “that’s the bomb.com!”

Zac Attack (keys, vocals, percussion): Zac Attack is bringin’ the party vibes straight to your ears! With smooth vocals, funky keys, and beats that’ll make you wanna bust a move, he’s all that and a bag of chips. So grab your crew, hit the dance floor, and let Zac keep it real all night long!

Anamal (keys, MC, vocals): Meet ANAMAL, the ultimate mic wrecka with flows so fierce, they hit harder than a boombox bass drop. She’s a straight-up beast on stage, bringing raw energy and flavor that’s all killer, no filler. When ANAMAL grabs the mic, it’s game over – she’s the real deal, yo!

Too Hype Crew plays their East Moline engagement on January 17 with assistance from the Fly Girls and an opening set by Funktastic Five, admission to the 7 p.m. concert starts at $19.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.