Tool, March 17

Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Chart-topping progressive rockers and the recipients of four Grammy Awards, the metal musicians of Tool bring their national tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on March 17, with the band's most recent album Fear Inoculum earning the group a Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Album and an AMFT Award for Best Metal Performance.

Formed in 1990 and based in Los Angeles, Tool's line-up includes vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, and bass player Justin Chancellor, who has been with the band since 1995 as a replacement for original bassist Paul D'Amour. Founded by Keenan and Jones, Tool initially released a 1991 demo EP titled 72826. Although demos are typically intended only for record labels, the band was so pleased with theirs that they sold copies to their fans, and Tool signed to Zoo Entertainment a mere three months into their career, releasing their first studio EP Opiate in March of 1992. After touring to positive reviews, they released their first full-length album Undertow in April of 1993, a recording that was eventually certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America 28 years later.

After bassist D'Amour amicably left to pursue other projects, he was replaced by Chancellor, and October of 1996 saw the release of Ænima. The album went on to beat Tool's debut in sales and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA in 2003, with the album's titular single winning the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1998. Following a three-year hiatus, Tool returned in May of 2001 with the release of Lateralus, a recording that reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in its debut week and, like Undertow, was certified triple platinum in 2021. Its first single "Schism" meanwhile, won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2002. Again waiting five years between releases, Tool's 10,000 Days was released in May of 2006, selling 564,000 copies in its opening week in the United States and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Eventually certified double platinum by the RIAA in April of 2021, 10,000 Days won a Grammy for Best Recording Package in 2007, and was Tool's last studio album until the 2019 debut of Fear Inoculum, which topped the Billboard charts in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tool plays its Moline engagement on March 17 with an opening set by The Acid Helps, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $49.50-125, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.