01 Mar 2022

Tool, March 17

By Reader Staff

Tool at the TaxSlayer Center -- March 17.

Thursday, March 17, 7:30 p.m.

TaxSlayer Center, 1201 River Drive, Moline IL

Chart-topping progressive rockers and the recipients of four Grammy Awards, the metal musicians of Tool bring their national tour to Moline's TaxSlayer Center on March 17, with the band's most recent album Fear Inoculum earning the group a Billboard Music Award for Top Rock Album and an AMFT Award for Best Metal Performance.

Formed in 1990 and based in Los Angeles, Tool's line-up includes vocalist Maynard James Keenan, guitarist Adam Jones, drummer Danny Carey, and bass player Justin Chancellor, who has been with the band since 1995 as a replacement for original bassist Paul D'Amour. Founded by Keenan and Jones, Tool initially released a 1991 demo EP titled 72826. Although demos are typically intended only for record labels, the band was so pleased with theirs that they sold copies to their fans, and Tool signed to Zoo Entertainment a mere three months into their career, releasing their first studio EP Opiate in March of 1992. After touring to positive reviews, they released their first full-length album Undertow in April of 1993, a recording that was eventually certified triple platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America 28 years later.

After bassist D'Amour amicably left to pursue other projects, he was replaced by Chancellor, and October of 1996 saw the release of Ænima. The album went on to beat Tool's debut in sales and was certified triple platinum by the RIAA in 2003, with the album's titular single winning the Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1998. Following a three-year hiatus, Tool returned in May of 2001 with the release of Lateralus, a recording that reached number one on the U.S. Billboard 200 chart in its debut week and, like Undertow, was certified triple platinum in 2021. Its first single "Schism" meanwhile, won a Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 2002. Again waiting five years between releases, Tool's 10,000 Days was released in May of 2006, selling 564,000 copies in its opening week in the United States and debuting at number one on the Billboard 200. Eventually certified double platinum by the RIAA in April of 2021, 10,000 Days won a Grammy for Best Recording Package in 2007, and was Tool's last studio album until the 2019 debut of Fear Inoculum, which topped the Billboard charts in the U.S., Canada, Australia, and New Zealand.

Tool plays its Moline engagement on March 17 with an opening set by The Acid Helps, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $49.50-125, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting TaxSlayerCenter.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

Email info@rcreader.com to become a Reader pick-up location.

 

River Cities Reader #993 - ... by River Cities Reader

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Amy Alkon Advice Goddess, Real Astrology, Red Meat cartoon and RCR Crossword every week?) 

* indicates required

View previous campaigns.

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 