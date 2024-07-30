Trace Adkins, August 10

Saturday, August 10, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A chart-topping, two-time Grammy nominee as recognizable for the film and television appearances as he is for his recordings, country superstar Trace Adkins headlines an August 10 concert event at East Moline's The Rust Belt, the Grand Ole Opry member's accomplishments including selling 11 million albums, charting more than 20 singles, and garnering more than two billion streams to date.

Performing locally on his national "Somewhere in America" tour, Adkins' discography consists of 14 studio albums and six greatest-hits albums. Of those 14 studio recordings, six have been certified by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) 1997's Big Time is certified Gold, as are 2001's Chrome and 2006's Dangerous Man. Adkins' 1996 debut Dreamin' Out Loud and 2003's Comin' On Strong are certified Platinum. And 2005's Songs About Me is the country singer/songwriter's best-selling album, certified 2× Platinum by the RIAA. Two of Adkins' compilation albums, Greatest Hits Collection, Vol. 1 and American Man: Greatest Hits Volume II, are additionally platinum-certified.

Adkins has also released 40 singles to country radio, all but seven of which have reached Top 40 on the Billboard country charts. This total includes four chart-toppers: "(This Ain't) No Thinkin' Thing" (1997), "Ladies Love Country Boys" (2007), "You're Gonna Miss This" (2008), which is also his Billboard Hot 100 peak at number 12, and "Hillbilly Bone" (2009-2010), a duet with Blake Shelton. Ten more of his singles are Top 10 hits on the country charts, including the number two "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" from late 2005-early 2006, which is also his only other Top 40 pop hit at number 30. "You're Gonna Miss This" and 2004's "Rough & Ready" are both gold-certified digital singles, and "Honky Tonk Badonkadonk" is certified platinum.

In addition to his music career, Adkins has made several appearances on television, including as a panelist on the game shows Hollywood Squares and Pyramid; as a 2008 finalist and as the 2013 winner on The All Star Celebrity Apprentice; as the voice for recurring character Elvin on King of the Hill; and the main role of Albie Roman on Monarch. Adkins has also written an autobiography titled A Personal Stand: Observations & Opinions from a Free-Thinking Roughneck, which was released in late 2007, and hadappeared in numerous films, including The Lincoln Lawyer, Moms' Night Out, and I Can Only Imagine.

Trace Adkins performs his headlining engagement in East Moline on August 10 with an opening set by Bryan White, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $59.75-74.65, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.