Tracy Lawrence, August 15

Friday, August 15, 8 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

A Grammy-nominated Nashville sensation whose plaudits include two Academy of Country Music Awards and a Country Music Association Award, singer/songwriter Tracy Lawrence headlines an August 15 concert event at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the artist's many chart-topping singles including “Sticks and Stones,” “My Second Home,” “Alibis,” “Texas Tornado,” and “Time Marches On.”

Born in Atlanta, Texas, and raised in Foreman, Arkansas, the 57-year-old Lawrence began performing at age 15 and moved to Nashville, Tennessee in 1990 to begin his country-music career. He signed to Atlantic Records Nashville in 1991 and made his debut late that year with the album Sticks and Stones, which produced four singles that landed on Billboard's top 10: "Today's Lonely Fool," "Runnin' Behind," "Somebody Paints the Wall," and the chart-topping title track. Five more studio albums, all of them top-10 hits on Billboard's U.S. Country chart, as well as a live album and a compilation album followed throughout the 1990s and into 2000 on Atlantic before the label's country division was closed in 2001. Afterward, Lawrence recorded for Warner Bros. Records, DreamWorks Records, Mercury Records Nashville, and his own labels, Rocky Comfort Records and Lawrence Music Group.

To date, Lawrence has released a total of 14 studio albums, his most commercially successful recordings including 1993's Alibis and 1996's Time Marches On, both certified double-platinum by the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). He has charted more than 40 singles on the Billboard Hot Country Songs charts, including eight songs that reached the number one position: "Sticks and Stones," "Alibis," "Can't Break It to My Heart," "My Second Home," "If the Good Die Young," "Texas Tornado," "Time Marches On," and "Find Out Who Your Friends Are." Of these, "Time Marches On" is his longest-lasting at three weeks, while "Find Out Who Your Friends Are" set a record at the time for the slowest ascent to the top of that chart. Lawrence's musical style is defined mainly by neotraditional country and honky-tonk influences, although he has also recorded Christmas music and Christian country music. He won Top New Male Vocalist prize at the Billboard Music Awards in 1992 and from Academy of Country Music in 1993, and Vocal Event of the Year from the Country Music Association in 2007.

Tracy Lawrence performs his Event Center engagement on August 15, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $31-76, and more information and tickets are available by calling (653)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.