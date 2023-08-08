Travis Tritt, August 24

Thursday, August 24, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Currently touring in support of his recording Set in Stone, the artist's first original album release in 13 years, country, blues, gospel, and Southern-rock icon Travis Tritt headlines an August 24 concert event at Davenport's Adler Theatre, the two-time Grammy winner's chart-topping smashes including “Help Me Hold On,” “Anymore,” Can I Trust You with My Heart,” “Foolish Pride,” and “Best of Intentions.”

Tritt's professional timeline started when the young native of Marietta, Georgia incorporated his lifelong influences of Southern rock, blues, and gospel into his country music during a honky-tonk apprenticeship that led him to Warner Bros. In 1989. His 1990 debut Country Club and its succession of hits put him in the vanguard of the genre's early '90s boom, dubbing him as one of “The Class of ‘89,” which included country-music superstars Garth Brooks, Clint Black, and Alan Jackson, all whom, along with Tritt, dominated the charts in the early ‘90s. Tritt's singles “Country Club,” “Help Me Hold On,” “I’m Gonna Be Somebody,” and “Drift Off to Dream” peaked at numbers two and three on Billboard's Hot Country Singles & Tracks chart, which led to the singer/songwriter winning the Top New Male Artist award from Billboard and the CMA Horizon Award (now known as the Best New Artist Award). Additionally, in 1991, the Recording Industry Association of America marked Country Club as a double-platinum-seller, and as a result, the world-famous Grand Ole Opry extended an invitation for Tritt to become a member.

To date, Tritt's discography comprises 13 studio albums, six compilation albums, and 43 singles. Of his studio albums, the highest-certified is 1991's triple-platinum-selling sophomore release It's All About to Change, while, like Country Club, the artist's third and fourth recordings (T-R-O-U-B-L-E and Ten Feet Tall & Bulletproof) achieved double-platinum sales. 1996's The Restless Kind, 2000's Down the Road I Go, and Tritt's 1995 Greatest Hits: From the Beginning are all certified platinum, and of the singer/songwriter's dozens of singles, all but two charted on Billboard Hot Country Songs. This total includes five number-ones on that chart: 1990's "Help Me Hold On," 1991's "Anymore," 1993's "Can I Trust You with My Heart," 1994's "Foolish Pride," and 2000's "Best of Intentions," the latter, at number 27, also his highest peak on the Billboard Hot 100. Tritt has also been featured as a guest on eight singles, including two releases by his friend Marty Stuart: "This One's Gonna Hurt You (For a Long, Long Time)" and "Honky Tonkin's What I Do Best," from 1992 and 1996, respectively. He has also sung guest vocals on singles for Patty Loveless, Charlie Daniels, Mark O'Connor, and comedian Bill Engvall, and his accolades include a quartet of Country Music Association Awards, three of them for Vocal Event of the Year.

Travis Tritt plays his Davenport engagement on Ayugust 24, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $45-82, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.