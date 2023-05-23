Trivium, June 2

Friday, June 2, 6:30 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

With their top-10 charting Billboard singles including “Catastrophist,” “What the Dead Men Say,” and “In the Court of the Dragon,” the heavy-metal musicians of Trivium headline a June 2 concert at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, their discography over two decades boasting 10 studio albums, three EPs, two demo albums, 42 singles, and 32 music videos.

Formed in Orlando, Florida in 1999, Trivium's first recording lineup included vocalist and guitarist Matt Heafy, bassist Brent Young, and drummer Travis Smith, who together released Ember to Inferno on Lifeforce Records in 2003. After the addition of guitarist Corey Beaulieu and new bassist Paolo Gregoletto in place of Young, the band signed with Roadrunner Records and released Ascendancy in 2005, which reached number 151 on the U.S. Billboard 200. It also reached number 79 on the U.K. Albums Chart and was certified gold by the British Phonographic Industry. The Crusade followed in 2006, peaking at number 25 on the Billboard 200 and number seven on the U.K. Albums Chart. The recording's second single "Anthem (We Are the Fire)" reached number 40 on the U.K .Singles Chart and topped the U.K. Rock & Metal Singles Chart while third single "The Rising" was Trivium's first to register on the Billboard Hot Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, reaching number 32.

After the release of 2008's Shogun, which reached number 23 in the U.S. and number 17 in the U.K., Smith was replaced by Nick Augusto, who first performed on the single "Shattering the Skies Above" for the album God of War: Blood & Metal. Trivium's fifth studio album In Waves was released the following year, becoming the first album by the band to reach the top 20 on the U.S. Billboard 200 when it peaked at number 13. The release's title track registered on the U.K. Rock & Metal Singles Chart, while "Built to Fall" and "Black" featured on the Billboard Active Rock chart. Vengeance Falls, released in 2013, peaked at number 15 in the U.S. and number 23 in the U.K., spawning the Billboard Mainstream Rock and UK Rock & Metal Singles Chart top-40 single "Strife.""Villainy Thrives" also registered on the Mainstream Rock chart at number 40. Augusto was replaced by Mat Madiro in 2014, and Trivium released Silence in the Snow in 2015, which peaked at number 19 in both the U.S. and U.K. The single "Until the World Goes Cold" was the band's first to reach the top 10 of the Billboard Mainstream Rock Tracks chart, peaking at number 10.

In December of 2016, Trivium released a deluxe edition of debut album Ember to Inferno subtitled Ab Initio, which contained both early demos as well as the 2004 Flavus demo and charted in Australia at number 85.Following the addition of new drummer Alex Bent, the band released The Sin & the Sentence in 2017, and subsequently delivered 2020's What the Dead Men Say and 2021's In the Court of the Dragon - all three of which made the top 10 on Billboard's Austrian and Australian charts.

Trivium headlines their June 2 East Moline engagement on June 2 with an opening set by Beartooth, admission to the 6:30 p.m. concert event starts at $49.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.