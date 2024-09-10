Trixter, September 21

Saturday, September 21, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Led by lead guitarist and vocalist Steve Brown, the band's co-founder who has been with his outfit for more than 40 years, the glam-metal rockers of Trixter headline a September 21 concert event at East Moline venue The Rust Belt, the group's hits including "Give It to Me Good," "Surrender," and "One in a Million," the latter a gold-certified Billboard smash and popular staple of early-'90s MTV.

Trixter was formed in June of 1983 in Paramus, New Jersey, by Brown (who was then 12 years old) and Doug "Dougie C." Cowie. Originally known as Rade, Brown, & Cowie, they added drummer Mike Pane, and later singer Pete Loran, to round out the lineup. After a single concert, Pane was replaced with Mark "Gus" Scott, and the band changed its name to Trixter. By 1986, Trixter was a constant fixture on the concert scene, quickly growing a fan base on the strength of their live shows. By 1987, Trixter was performing to sold-out crowds, playing with acts such as Kix and Skid Row.

In September of 1989, the band went to Hollywood to record their self-titled debut album with producer Bill Wray, its songs including "Ride the Whip" and "Only Young Once." Trixter was released the following May with the song "Line of Fire" as the single for rock radio. The song slowly climbed the charts, reaching number one on Z-Rocks Top 100 by July. Along with the release of the album, Trixter also filmed their first video for the song "Give It to Me Good". In September, the band headed out on a nationwide tour, and after two weeks, they landed the opening slot for Stryper. In mid-October, Trixter joined Don Dokken for another tour around the United States, and It was on this tour that MTV added the video for "Give It to Me Good." Within one week, the video was number one on the Dial MTV Top-10 Video Countdown, staying at the position for five weeks straight.

After two additional Trixter albums were released, the group disbanded in the 1990s. Steve Brown announced in late 2007, however, that Trixter would be reuniting in 2008 for the Give It to You Good tour. The reunited Trixter played a total of five dates in 2008, beginning with an appearance at the Rocklahoma festival in July and ending with a sold-out headlining performance in November, their first hometown New Jersey show in more 13 years. Trixter went on to release a new album, New Audio Machine, in 2012, and followed in with Human Era in 2015.

Trixter headlines their East Moline engagement on September 21 with opening sets by Enuff Z’nuff and Pretty Boy Floys, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $19.85-24.85, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.