Tropicalisimo Apache featuring Grupo Control, May 9

Friday, May 9, 6:45 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

Delivering a night of spectacular Latinx music sure to inspire cheers and dancing aplenty, Noche de Sabor presents a special night with headliners Tropicalisimo Apache and national opener Grupo Control at Davenport's Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, the May 9 event also boasting a pre-show dance party and post-show Rhythm Room bash hosted by DJ Tommy Beats.

Tropicalísimo Apache is a cumbia group from Torreón, Coahuila, Mexico . Particularly popular in the 1980s and 1990s in northern Mexico, the ensemble's fame has crossed numerous borders, taking its style of tropical music to international locations alongside such talents as Los Tigres Del Norte, Marco Antonio Solís, Rigo Tovar, Bronco, and Los Temerarios. The band originated in the 1970s, playing at many social events with a wide repertoire and excellent interpretations of music from that era. Under the name Banda Apache, they recorded their first LP, which included covers of songs from that decade. It was in the early '80s when they decided to try their luck recording tropical dance music, and the company PolyGram (today Universal Music) accepted the musical proposal, with which they signed a recording and distribution contract, adapting the name to Tropicalísimo Apache. The group was originally formed by: Arturo Ortiz on trumpet and vocals ; Pedro Ortiz Solís, on saxophone; José Inés Ortiz Solís on keyboards and vocals; Víctor Manuel Solís on vocals; Francisco Cuevas on guitar; Vicente Macías on conga; Fernando Sandoval on Güiro; Alfredo Díaz Caro on electric bass; Carlos Quezada on drums; and Alejandro Alcalá on guitar.

Specialists in norteño music, Grupo Control, as stated at AllMusic.com, "are a regional Mexican group based in Houston, Texas, who bill themselves as Los Reyes de la Cumbia (The Kings of Cumbia). Founded by Sergio Alberto Degollado (vocals, bass) and José Guadalupe Degollado (vocals, bajo sexto) from Control, Tamaulipas, Mexico, the group made its full-length album debut in 1999 with Cumbias Sin Control on EMI. Subsequent albums on EMI include Control (2001), Todo Bajo Control (2002), Controlandote (2003), Los Reyes de la Cumbia (2004), Lo Nuevo y Lo Mejor (2005), and Recordando a Rigo Tovar (2005), the latter a mix of new and previously released material. The group subsequently moved to the Univision label for the albums Mas Control (2005) and Controlmania (2006), which spawned a series of regional Mexican chart hits including 'Ella Es una Diosa,' 'Llueve Sobre Mojado,' 'Viva el Amor,' and 'Vuela Paloma.' Meanwhile, EMI continually repackaged the group's back catalog for numerous greatest-hits compilations including La Historia (2003), Celebrando 15 Años (2005), Lo Basico (2005), and 30 del Recuerdo (2006). Univision did much the same, beginning with Para Ti … Nuestra Historia (2007) and Viva el Amor y Muchos Éxitos Más (2007).

Nacho de Sabor's May 9 event will open with a 6:45 p.m. dance party led by DY Tommy Beats before national opener Grupo Control takes the stage at 7:45 p.m. The headliners of Tropicalisimo Apache will then take the Event Center stage at 8:45 p.m., their set concluding with a move to the Davenport venue's Rhythm Room for DJ Tommy Beats' after-party. General admission is $50 with VIP admission $75, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.