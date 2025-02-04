Tropidelic, February 16

Sunday, February 16, 8 p.m.

The Redstone Room, 129 Main Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an exhilarating blend of reggae rock, hip-hop, and high-energy funk, the Cleveland, Ohio natives of Tropidelic headline a February 16 concert event at Davenport's Redstone Room in support of their most recent studio album Royal Grove, a recording in which, according to Daily Reggae, "smooth grooves, lyrical domination, and coherent storylines add further depth to the enjoyment across all tracks."

Tropidelic was formed by founding members Matthew Roads and Kyle "Chevontez" Cheuvront while jamming together in the dorms at Kent State University in 2005. After collaborating with rapper Skillzz (Erick Steckel), the two recruited him as their hype man, as well as adding guitarist Andrew Mastrian to the band. In 2006, they found bassist Neal Badolato and drummer Rob Paternite on MySpace, and with the original iteration of the band now complete, Tropidelic self-produced their first raw album Funk Love that same year. After several lineup changes, the band enjoyed its first full-length major-release album All Heads Unite in 2012, with 2015's Police State followup boasting their first big singles: "Alcoholic" featuring Brandon Hardesty of Bumpin Uglies, and "If I Die Tomorrow" with Zach Fowler of Sun-Dried Vibes. Tropidelic's third recording Go Down with the Ship followed in 2016, and fourth album Heavy Is the Head became the group's biggest hit yet, reaching number three on the Billboard charts and winning Reggae 360's inaugural contest for Album of the Year in 2017.

With subsequent hits including 2019's Here in the Heights, 2020's Of Illusion, and 2022's All the Colors, the group also delivered a pair of EPs in 2019's Flyover Renaissance and 2020's Live at Sugarshack Sessions. Tropidelic can currently be found spreading their soulful sound across the country, taking stages in both intimate venues and at music festivals, They have shared the stage with, and supported such acts as, 311, Slightly Stoopid, The Dirty Heads, Michael Franti and the Spreadhead, Pepper, The Flobots, and Wookiefoot. Previously, Tropidelic has been featured at Electric Forest, the California Roots Music & Art Festival, Reggae Rise Up, Warped Tour, and 311 Caribbean Cruise, and the musicians also host of their own annual EVERWILD Music Festival. To date, Tropidelic has amassed more than 40 million streams of Spotify, and the artists continue to release a series of impressive singles featuring noted guest appearances, with Royal Grove's lead single "Floating" boasting the silky-smooth voices of Micah Pueschel and Jackson Wetherbee of reggae rock bands Iration and The Elovaters, and additional collaborators including The Pharcyde, The Palmer Squares, Rittz, and Tobyraps.

Tropidelic plays their Redstone Room engagement on February 16 alongside the guest artists of Bikini Trill, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $22-25, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-1333 and visiting CommonChordQC.com.