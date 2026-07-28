Tucker Wetmore and Braxton Keith, August 7

Friday, August 7, 8 p.m.

Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds, 2815 West Locust Street, Davenport IA

A pair of rising country-music stars team up as co-headliners for the August 7 grandstand performance at the Mississippi Valley Fair, the night boasting sets with Tucker Wetmore, his recent "What Not To" described by Country Central as "a deeply convicted, gut-wrenching ballad," and Braxton Keith, whom Cowboys & Indiana Magazine praised for "blending classic country roots with modern swagger."

A native of Kalama, Washington, Wetmore, as stated at AllMusic.com, "played music in the moments he wasn't playing football as a teen. As a high school football star, he pursued music in his spare time, but when he attended Montana Technological University as a business and information technology major, he concentrated on football. Once an injury curtailed his athletic dreams, Wetmore decided to pursue music. Moving to Nashville in 2020, he released a series of indie singles in 2021, beginning with 'Kiss My A$$,' then running through 'Another Shot' and 'She's Trouble.'

"He signed with Back Blocks Music in 2023, releasing 'Wine into Whiskey' early the following year. After making an online impression, the single entered Billboard's Country Airplay Charts. Another Country Airplay hit, 'Wind Up Missin' You,' followed soon after. Both songs were included on Wetmore's debut EP, Waves on a Sunset, which arrived in October 2024 and cracked the upper half of the Billboard 200. All this built anticipation for his full-length debut, which arrived the following year. Released in April 2025, What Not To was a lengthy 19-track debut and included most of Wetmore's previous singles. It reached number four on the Top Country Albums chart and cracked the Top 20 of the Billboard 200. A non-album single, 'Proving Me Right,' appeared that December with the breezy, '70s-groove-inspired, 'Who Told You That' arriving in June 2026."

As stated at BraxtonKeith.com: "With his debut album Real Damn Deal, a 15-track collection that showcases every classic country sound under the neon – from Texas honky-tonk to Western swing – all delivered with his crisp, high-and-lonesome twang. Named one of 2026’s Artists to Watch by Amazon Music and Rolling Stone, Braxton Keith has quickly become one of country music’s most buzzed-about rising stars. Keith recently released '90s-inspired 'Little Bit by Little Bit,' 'I Ain’t Tryin’,' which was praised as 'the perfect vessel to illustrate the country music virtues this up-and coming Texas traditionalist upholds' (Saving Country Music) and barstool romp 'I Own This Bar' that finds him 'at his most charismatic' (All Country News). Both singles offer an early taste of what’s to come in 2026 as Keith continues to lean into his natural songwriting style – making timeless tunes of love, loss and life, all steeped in the energy and attitude of a Texan dancehall.

"Carving out his place as 'the perfect cowboy Casanova' whose music 'does not miss' (Whiskey Riff), his uniquely country sound and style blend throwback-tonk with a sharp, barbed-wire vocal and the alluring edge of a band-leading troubadour. Keith logged over 130 shows in 2025 alone, supporting artists like Cody Johnson, Gavin Adcock, and Luke Bryan, in addition to his now extended headlining 'This Is My First Tour,' he made his Grand Ole Opry debut, earned his first RIAA Gold certification ('Cozy') and garnered acclaim from fans and critics who continue to hail his throwback twang as the real deal. Showing no signs of letting up on the gas anytime soon, Keith will continue to bring his 'engaging' (Country Central) live show to venues across the country this summer, including Stagecoach."

Tucker Wetmore and Braxton Keith perform their headlining engagement on the Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds grandstand stage on August 7, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $50 (free with Fun Card purchase), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)326-5338 and visiting MVFair.org.