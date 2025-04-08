Tummyache, April 21

Monday, April 21, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

With the band's most recent album Egosystem hailed for songs that, according to Higher Plain Music, "veer from depressed and vacuumed-out acoustic moments to barrages of grungy walls of sound with glee," the independent alt-grunge outfit Tummyache headlines an April 21 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Higher Plain Music adding that the ensemble's latest is "ragged, raucous, angry, and a bit knackered (in a great way) with everyday life."

As stated at TummyacheMusic.com, the ensemble "is a project that blurs the line between band and personal confession, a raw and enigmatic expression crafted by songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Soren Bryce. Since its inception in 2018, Tummyache has carved out a space in the DIY scenes of both the United States and the UK, resonating with listeners who feel the weight of systemic struggles and societal expectations. Bryce’s music pulls no punches; her lyrics confront issues of class, privilege, and inner conflict, inviting listeners to face the harsh realities she lays bare.

"In 2020, Tummyache expanded its lineup when UK-based bassist Linus Fenton joined as a key creative contributor, adding new depth to Bryce’s already evocative soundscapes. A year later, Bianka Baranova, from Slovakia by way of the UK, joined the live band and soon after contributed creatively to the project. Arthur James began drumming with the trio early 2024, after the dissolving of Brighton’s own cult-status hardcore band Negative Measures. Together, the four have infused Tummyache with new perspectives, creating a dynamic interplay that has only deepened the intensity of their music.

"Their sophomore album, Egosystem, released in 2024, is a provocative exploration of ego within the structure of Western society. This album builds on the raw emotion of Soak, as Bryce and her bandmates dissect the roles ego plays in shaping relationships, ambition, and self-identity. As much a philosophical journey as a musical one, Egosystem offers listeners a powerful reflection on personal and societal frameworks, challenging them to confront their own assumptions and desires."

Tummyache plays their headlining engagement in Davenport on April 21 with additional sets by Khamsin, Company Dimes, and Blist Her, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.