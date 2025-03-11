11 Mar 2025

Twin Talk, March 22

By Reader Staff

Twin Talk at Rozz-Tox -- March 22.

Saturday, March 22, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

Praised by Downbeat magazine as a trio that "expresses both its melodic rigor and appetite for adventure" and by Radio New Zealand as an outfit that makes "melodies and rhythms move like single primitive organisms," the Chicago-based musicians of Twin Talk play Rock Island's Rozz-Tox on March 22 in support of their September release Twin Talk Live, which inspired Chicago Jazz to rave, "Twin Talk has established itself as a marker of postmodern jazz creativity, where composition and improvisation ... meet in resounding and refreshing ways."

Over the past dozen years, Chicago’s Twin Talk has steadily drifted from the conventions of the saxophone trio. Saxophonist Dustin Laurenzi, bassist-singer Katie Ernst, and drummer Andrew Green have spent their time on the band stage together making their music elastic, spontaneous, and open, embracing new inspirations without stifling the improvisational heart of their work. While all three musicians are active members in the city’s bustling jazz community, each playing in numerous working bands, they have found a true collective voice as Twin Talk. They use live performances as opportunities to stretch, expanding on composed material and ditching set lists in favor of calling tunes on the fly.

As stated at AllMusic.com, "The three musicians began working together in 2012, releasing their first album, Sightline, under the name Laurenzi/Ernst/Green in 2013. Following several performances around their home city, including a well-received appearance at the 2014 Chicago Jazz Festival, the trio switched to the more concise moniker Twin Talk in 2015 and released their self-titled second full-length the following year. Laurenzi toured with Bon Iver throughout 2016-2017, and Justin Vernon was so impressed with a Twin Talk performance in Minneapolis that he invited the group to record at his April Base studio. With only five days of studio time, the trio wrote and recorded third full-length Weaver, which was issued through 37d03d, a publishing platform co-launched by Vernon and Bryce Dessner of the National, in 2019. Twin Talk recorded a series of mini-sets at Chicago's Shirk Studios in 2023, blurring the lines between improvisation and composed songs. Titled Twin Talk Live ... it more accurately represents the group's energy in concert than their previous recordings."

Playing two sets with an intermission, Twin Talk brings their current tour to Rock Island on March 22 in an OUTLETProgramme presentation, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages concert is $10 at the door (cash only), and more information is available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 