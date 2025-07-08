Tyler Hubbard, July 18

Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Touring in support of last year's Billboard hit Strong, an album that People magazine called "tailor-made for jubilant live performances," chart-topping country rocker Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line headlines a July 18 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, the singer/songwriter's smash singles including "Back Then Right Now" and the double-platinum-selling "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' in the Country."

Alongside Florida-based Brian Kelley, Georgia-based Hubbard founded Florida Georgia Line n 2010. Their 2012 debut single "Cruise" broke two major sales records: it was downloaded over 7 million times, making it the first country song ever to receive the Diamond certification, and became the best-selling digital country song, with 24 weeks at number one, until it was surpassed in July 2017 by Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road." In December of 2011, they signed to the Big Loud label and in 2012 released their second EP It'z Just What We Do, which charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. They then signed with Republic Nashville, part of Big Machine Records, and released Anything Goes (2014), Dig Your Roots (2016), Can't Say I Ain't Country (2019), and Life Rolls On (2021). The duo went on hiatus in 2022, at which point both members began solo careers.

With 22 number-one singles on country radio, numerous awards, and sold-out tours, Hubbard already had a remarkable career with Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January of 2023. It features Hubbard’s hit debut single “5 Foot 9,” which hit number one on Billboard's Country Radio chart and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA. It also features Hubbard’s second chart-topping single, “Dancin’ in the Country,” and led to the artist making several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fox & Friends, the CMT Music Awards, ACM Honors, NBC’s TODAY Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single from last year's sophomore album Strong, reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive number-one singles.

Tyler Hubbard headlines his East Moline engagement on July 18 with an additional set by Roseland, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $59.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.