08 Jul 2025

Tyler Hubbard, July 18

By Reader Staff

Tyler Hubbard at the Rust Belt -- July 18.

Friday, July 18, 8 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

Touring in support of last year's Billboard hit Strong, an album that People magazine called "tailor-made for jubilant live performances," chart-topping country rocker Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line headlines a July 18 concert at East Moline's The Rust Belt, the singer/songwriter's smash singles including "Back Then Right Now" and the double-platinum-selling "5 Foot 9" and "Dancin' in the Country."

Alongside Florida-based Brian Kelley, Georgia-based Hubbard founded Florida Georgia Line n 2010. Their 2012 debut single "Cruise" broke two major sales records: it was downloaded over 7 million times, making it the first country song ever to receive the Diamond certification, and became the best-selling digital country song, with 24 weeks at number one, until it was surpassed in July 2017 by Sam Hunt's "Body Like a Back Road." In December of 2011, they signed to the Big Loud label and in 2012 released their second EP It'z Just What We Do, which charted on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart. They then signed with Republic Nashville, part of Big Machine Records, and released Anything Goes (2014), Dig Your Roots (2016), Can't Say I Ain't Country (2019), and Life Rolls On (2021). The duo went on hiatus in 2022, at which point both members began solo careers.

With 22 number-one singles on country radio, numerous awards, and sold-out tours, Hubbard already had a remarkable career with Florida Georgia Line. Now as a solo artist, he has amassed more than 1.7 billion streams to date. Hubbard’s Gold-certified debut solo album, aptly titled Tyler Hubbard, was released in January of 2023. It features Hubbard’s hit debut single “5 Foot 9,” which hit number one on Billboard's Country Radio chart and was certified double-platinum by the RIAA. It also features Hubbard’s second chart-topping single, “Dancin’ in the Country,” and led to the artist making several television appearances as a solo artist, most recently on Good Morning America, The Kelly Clarkson Show, Fox & Friends, the CMT Music Awards, ACM Honors, NBC’s TODAY Show, and The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Back Then Right Now,” the first radio single from last year's sophomore album Strong, reached the top spot at country radio, making Hubbard the only artist to start two separate careers with at least three consecutive number-one singles.

Tyler Hubbard headlines his East Moline engagement on July 18 with an additional set by Roseland, admission to the 8 p.m. concert is $59.75, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.

Music

Author

anon

Mike Schulz

Support the River Cities' Reader

Get 12 Reader issues mailed monthly for $48/year.

Old School Subscription for Your Support

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Old School Subscribe now.



Help Keep the Reader Alive and Free Since '93!

 

"We're the River Cities' Reader, and we've kept the Quad Cities' only independently owned newspaper alive and free since 1993.

So please help the Reader keep going with your one-time, monthly, or annual support. With your financial support the Reader can continue providing uncensored, non-scripted, and independent journalism alongside the Quad Cities' area's most comprehensive cultural coverage." - Todd McGreevy, Publisher

Subscribe & Listen to Reader Podcasts

On Stands Now

 

Tagged Content

   

Two Ways to Subscribe

1. Subscribe to free weekly e-mail content updates.

You'll get both the current official narrative challenge and What's Happenin' in the Quad Cities.
(Did you know we publish a new Real Astrology and RCR Crossword every week?) 

Subscribe!

* indicates required

2. Get 12 monthly issues mailed first class for $48

Get 12 issues mailed monthly for $48 per year.

Get the printed Reader edition mailed to you (or anyone you want) first-class for 12 months for $48.
$24 goes to postage and handling, $24 goes to keeping the doors open!

Click this link to Subscribe now.

 
 

Music Calendars

Submit your event listings to calendar@rcreader.com

 