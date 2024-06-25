Tyler Ramsey, July 10

Wednesday, July 10, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of his 2024 album New Lost Ages, a work in which, according to Americana UK, "insightful lyrics and smart production choices make this a gentle indie-folk gem," singer/songwriter Tyler Ramsey headlines a July 10 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, his latest recording also heralded by DC Music Review as "an album that is both introspective and expansive, inviting listeners into a dreamlike realm where time seems to slow with each strum of the guitar."

Hailing from Asheville, North Carolina, and well-regarded as the former lead guitarist for the rock ensemble Band of Horses, Ramsey's eponymous debut album was released in 2005. Two years later, Stereogum singled Ramsey out for their "Artist to Watch" series, describing his sound as reminiscent of both Ryan Adams and Red House Painters. Summing up his musical style, the blog stated, "He's sad, but more outwardly expressive: There's a ragged blues to Ramsey's voice as well as his guitar playing." Ramsey's second album, A Long Dream About Swimming Across the Sea, was released in January of 2008, on Echo Mountain Records, while third album The Valley Wind debuted in September of 2011.

Following years of successful touring engagements, Ramsey announced the imminent arrival of his fourth solo album For the Morning, and released its lead single "A Dream of Home." His first album for Fantasy Records, For the Morning debuted in April of 2019, and Ramsey toured throughout North America that year in support of the release, including select dates in the United Kingdom and Europe. The tour began on February 19, 2019, in Lexington, Kentucky, with Ramsey accompanied by indie rock musician Carl Broemel, and performances followed at the 2019 SXSW Festival, Willie Nelson's Luck Reunion, Mountain Jam, and solo dates with Strand of Oaks.

This past February, Ramsey debuted his fifth album New Lost Ages, which has resulted in some of the strongest critical notices of his career. Americana UK stated, "The theme of mistakes and regrets, hard to shake off, is one that goes on to recur throughout the 10-tracks, but with reliably solid production from veteran Seattle folk maestro Phil Ek, the high, sweet tone of Ramsey’s voice, and expertly crafted lyrics, every track feels fresh and intriguing." DC Music Review, meanwhile, raved, "For those who cherish music that echoes deeply within, urging contemplation on the intricacies of existence, we wholeheartedly endorse this album."

Tyler Ramsey plays his Davenport engagement on July 10 with additional sets by Darryl Rahn and Connor McLaren, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $23.81, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.