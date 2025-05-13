Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys, May 23

Friday, May 23, 7 p.m.

Capitol Theatre, 330 West Third Street, Davenport IA

Formed in 2015, based in central Iowa, and drawing influence from such legendary artists as Merle Haggard, Charlie Daniels, and Hank Williams Jr., the country ensemble Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys enjoy a May 23 headlining engagement at Davenport's Capitol Theatre, the group boasting more than 50 years of combined experience and shared stages with the likes of Tracy Byrd, John Michael Montgomeru, and Craig Morgan.

As stated at AtomicMusicGroup.com, "The story of Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys isn’t easy to put on to paper. The name 'High Bank Boys' comes from the body of water flowing through the bands home territory in Deep River, Iowa. The Deep River passes through the town of the same name, but the shallow stream wasn’t named for its actual depth, but rather the 'High Banks' that contain the river in the town and surrounding area. Known for having their practices in and around the community, the 'High Bank Boys' became the perfect name for the sensational group of men that was founded there.

"While shows performed by Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys are youthful and lively, the four members of the High Bank Boys have more than 50 years of experience playing live music combined. With this kind of dedication and devotion to country music, it’s no wonder that the High Bank Boys have become the premier country band in the area. Known for being an excellent dance band as well as making the crowd feel like 'one of the guys' when there’s no dance floor available, the High Bank Boys are at home playing in almost any kind of venue or event.

"The musical travels of the various members of Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys have been extensive, both before and through the formation of the current band. Music has taken them from local clubs, to fireman’s dances and anniversary parties, and from the largest events and festivals to street dances in the smallest of towns throughout the entire state of Iowa. Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys have been honored to be the opening act for Locash, John Michael Montgomery, High Valley, Sunny Sweeney, Jordan Davis and Brett Young, among others. Each performance has been a great professional achievement for them, and they anxiously look forward to the next opportunity!"

Tyler Richton & the High Bank Boys perform their headlining engagement in Davenport on May 23alongside special guests Michael Moncada & Whiskey High and Tylor & the Train Robbers, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $22, and more information and tickets are available by visiting FirstFleetConcerts/first-fleet-venues/capitol-theatre.