Tylor & the Train Robbers, July 29

Monday, July 29, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Their springtime release Hum of the Road lauded by Saving Country Music as "instilled with insightful road-worn and real-life wisdom," and the artists themselves hailed as "a band that attentive country music fans across the United States revere," the talents of Tylor & the Train Robbers headline a July 29 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the musicians' latest also praised by Americana Highways for delivering "what made people like Guy Clark and Townes van Zandt legends."

For the past decade, as stated at TylorAndTheTrainRobbers.com, the band's musicians "have been blazing trails, carving a path through the heartland with their roots country and Americana music. With boots worn thin from relentless touring, they've crisscrossed the country, honing their craft and delivering electrifying performances, leaving a trail of devoted fans in their wake. Brothers Tylor Ketchum, Jason Bushman, and Tommy Bushman form the core of this musical powerhouse. Tylor, the eldest, takes the reins as the band's frontman, rhythm guitarist, and songwriter, weaving stories through his lyrics. Jason, on bass and backup harmonies, and Tommy, on drums and vocals, provide the steady heartbeat and backbone that defines the band's signature sound. Completing the quartet is Rider Soran, whose Lead Guitar, Pedal Steel, and Lap Steel chops add layers of depth and emotion to their music.

With the release of 2024's Hum of the Road, the site continues, "the excitement among their devoted fanbase is palpable. Recorded amidst the dust and heat of a Southern tour, this album is more than just a collection of songs – it's a sonic odyssey that captures the essence of the open road and the soul of the American musical landscape. Hum of the Road was born in Yellow Dog Studios in Wimberley, TX, under the expert guidance of producer Cody Braun from Reckless Kelly and engineer Adam Odor. Mixed in Austin, TX, by the talented Jonathan Tyler, the album flawlessly channels the raw energy and authentic vibes of the band. The result is 10 tracks that traverse musical terrains, from rock and roll anthems to country swing, psychedelic explorations, heartfelt folk ballads, and classic county tunes. With each song, Hum of the Road invites listeners on a musical adventure, echoing the band's own journey down highways and backroads. It's an album that captures the essence of a bygone era while remaining firmly rooted in the present, a testament to the band's timeless appeal and genre-defying approach."

Tylor & the Train Robbers headline their Davenport engagement on July 29 with an additional set by Hannah Juanita, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $15.88, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.