Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience with Shawn Klush, August 13

Saturday, August 13, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Arriving in Davenport for a live August 13 performance while Baz Luhrmann's movie smash is still playing in theaters, international tribute artist Shawn Klush commands the Adler Theatre stage with his Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience, a thrilling celebration of Presley's music and magic that has spent numerous years captivating audiences around the globe.

With the tribute artist born and raised in the small coal-mining town of Pittston, Pennsylvania, Klush’s love for music led him to begin imitating his musical idol, Elvis Presley. He performed in the Poconos region followed by a tour of Canada, where he entered and won the $5,000.00 prize in Montreal's “Worldwide Elvis Competition." This feat caught the attention of producers for the award winning Las Vegas show Legends in Concert, where, for many years, Klush starred as Elvis in the production's Myrtle Beach, Las Vegas, Branson, and Atlantic City show rooms. Each January, Klush also stars in the Elvis Birthday Tribute Tour, an extravaganza with Presley's own musicians, singers, and friends, in major venues in multiple cities.

To date, Klush has release five albums, and has performed with some of his idol's closest friends, musicians, and singers, among them: JD Sumner & the Stamps Quartet; The Jordanaires; The Imperials; DJ Fontana; Charlie Hodge; Jerry Scheff; The Sweet Inspirations; Joe Guercio; Jerry Schilling; and Joe Esposito. Additionally, Klush portrayed Elvis in CBS' hit TV miniseries Shake, Rattle, & Roll and on HBO's Vinyl. On what would have been Presley's 70th birthday, Klush was named grand champion at the $25,000 World Elvis Tribute Artist Competition, and then received the Peoples Choice Award from Nashville's Gibson Guitar Co. for “Best Concert Elvis." He was consequently named “World’s Greatest Elvis” by 6.5 million international viewers on BBC1 television in the United Kingdom, as well as the “Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist” by Elvis Presley Enterprises in Memphis. Having performed record-breaking concert events in the United States, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South America, Klush was also a guest on The Late Show with David Letterman, and was named "Worldwide Ambassador of Elvis" at the Las Vegas Hilton, where he headlines the annual Las Vegas Elvis Fest celebration of the artist’s historic Las Vegas performances.

The Ultimate Elvis Tribute Artist Experience with Shawn Klush hits the Davenport stage on August 13, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $42-92, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.