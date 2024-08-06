Ultimate Fakebook, August 16

Friday, August 16, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Their 2020 recording The Preserving Machine lauded by MXDWN.com as “an incredible record,” and the band itself described as “the scene’s best-kept secret,” the alternative rockers of Ultimate Fakebook headline an August 17 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, Dig Me Out adding that on the group's first collection of new songs since 2003, “There is no hint of rust or slowing down as the band expertly navigates 37 minutes of Cheap Trick-influenced power pop.”

As stated at AllMusic.com, “The band formed in 1994 in the town of Manhattan, Kansas when the duo of guitarist/vocalist Bill McShane and bassist Nick Colby hooked up with drummer Eric Nelin of Truck Stop Love and began playing shows around town. They recorded a six-song cassette titled Visitors from the Sky soon after forming and continued honing their power-trio sound to a fine point. By the time they recorded their first album, 1997's Electric Kissing Party, they were touring the country and building up a fan base. After issuing another album in 1999, This Will Be Laughing Week, the band was signed by 550/Epic Records, which reissued the album in 2000. The band toured non-stop with the likes of Motion City Soundtrack, Nada Surf, and the Get Up Kids, and in 2002 released Open Up & Say Awesome for their their new non-major label Initial. They released one more record, 2003's EP Before We Spark, before they split up.

The band went their separate ways, with McShane turning away from music entirely and Melin starting a career as an air-guitar master. They reunited for a few shows in 2008, and in 2010 self-released a record of rarities called Daydream Radio Is Smiling Static. After that, they were quiet for a decade – though McShane did form the power-pop group The Pride of Erie, PA and released an EP with them in 2013 – before reuniting in a more permanent fashion to record their fourth album. Working with Ed Rose, who produced This Will be Laughing Week, the trio recaptured the powerful pop sound of their early records and added some well-earned maturity to the lyrical content. The Preserving Machine was released by Sonic Ritual Recordings in April of 2020.” Fat Beats said of the release, “A collection of tightly wound, disarmingly accomplished songs about shared dreams, national disappointment, friendship, devotion, love, and Manhattan KS, the band's exuberant, you-only-live-once spirit explodes in songs including 'After Hours at Melin's,' 'My Music Industry,' and 'Sharing the Same Dream.'”

Ultimate Fakebook plays their Davenport engagement on August 17 with additional sets by Hembree and Scott Ballew, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is free as part of the Alternating Currents festival, and more information is available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.