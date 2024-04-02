Uncle Lucius, April 12

Friday, April 12, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2023 album Like It's the Last One Left, a recording praised by Americana Highways as a "magical journey of soulful, mindful, mesmerizing Americana music," the jazz, funk, rock, and country outfit Uncle Lucius headlines an April 12 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, their latest recording also lauded by American Songwriter as a work "that ought to return them to a place of prominence among the Americana elite."

Originating in Austin, Texas, Uncle Lucius was founded in 2002 by Kevin Galloway, Hal Vorpahl, and Mike Carpenter. They started out as an acoustic trio with a blend of folk and rock influences who, alongside drummer Jesse Armstrong, played venues such as the Saxon Pub, Threadgill's, and Antone's, and in 2006 as stated at AllMusic.com, "Uncle Lucius unveiled their first album, a self-released effort titled Something They Ain't, and the group supported the release with steady regional touring. Armstrong left Uncle Lucius as they were making plans for a second album, and they were considering hiring a session drummer for their recording schedule, but when they auditioned Josh Greco, a San Antonio native who came to Austin to attend college but soon fell into the local music scene, they decided they'd found just the man they needed. The recording of 2009's Pick Your Head Up went off without a hitch, and in December 29, 2009, Uncle Lucius recorded a special concert at one of their favorite Austin venues that was released in 2010 as an album, Live at the Saxon Pub.

"By the time Uncle Lucius recorded their third studio album, 2012's And You Are Me, the band had signed with Nashville-based eOne Music and added a fifth member, keyboard player and vocalist Jon Grossman. While the songs 'Keep the Wolves Away' and 'Pocket Full of Misery' gained some traction at radio, Uncle Lucius felt eOne was not a good fit for the band, and broke out the beer in a motel parking lot the day they learned they'd been released from their contract. They financed the recording of their next studio effort with an on-line crowdfunding campaign, and the new album, 2015's The Light, was released through their own Boo Clap label, with distribution through Thirty Tigers. After the album was completed, Uncle Lucius became a quartet when Hal Vorpahl parted ways with the group."

Currently, the band is earning some of their most glowing notices yet with Like It's the Last One Left. The Alternate Root stated, "Fusing Cosmic Cowboy, Outlaw Country, Folk, and Jam Band musical styles, they invite anyone willing to listen to join them. And as always, lead singer Kevin Galloway’s voice adds the gravitas of an Old Testament prophet to their message of peace. No Depression, meanwhile, raved of the Uncle Lucius recording, "It’s difficult to put a finger on the pulse of this stuff. It throbs so hard that the probing digits keep getting bounced off. Maybe the best thing to do is just sit down and worship with it till you can’t sit still, then let the spirit move you.?

Uncle Lucius headlines their Davenport engagement on April 12 with an additional set by Drook, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $29.10, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.