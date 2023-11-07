Under the Rug, November 19

Sunday, November 19, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Touring in support of their 2023 album Homesick for Another World, a recording that Americana UK said "treats everyday loneliness with compassion and a little humour and is shot through with elements of optimism," the indie rockers of Under the Rug headline a November 19 concert at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artists also lauded by Music Connection Magazine as "masterful in their delicious use of space and tension."

A brainchild of vocalist Casey Dayan, guitarist Sean Campbell, and drummer Brendan McQueeney, Under the Rug originally formed during the trio's California college days, and what started as a co-ed band blossomed into a full time career in music. Following the release of their 2019 EP Too Far Away, the trio delivered their first full-length album in that year's Pale King, which was then followed by 2022's Dear Adeline and this year's Homesick for Another World, with all of Under the Rug's albums eliciting raves from music critics.

Writing about Pale King in 2022, Atwood Magazine's Mitch Mosk said,\ of Under the Rug "The group’s pop sensibilities, mixed with an undeniable alt rock ethos, lends their music an undeniably catchy spark – as well as a bit of an edge. That combination isn’t easy to find (nor is it always there to tap into), yet the trio’s debut presents nine songs (and one bonus track) that make expert use of that ethos while maintaining a sense of authenticity and uncompromising honesty." Of the group's followup, meanwhile, Mosk states, "An intimately vulnerable and stunningly cinematic affair, Under the Rug’s sophomore album Dear Adeline is a truly beautiful, heart-wrenchingly human breakup record: a collection of raw, honest songs that power through life’s darkness to once again see the light."

As for their most recent release Homesick for Another World, Americana UK raved, "Dayan has a clear versatile voice, put to good effect particularly on ‘I should be sleeping.' a highlight, and the lead single ‘Lonesome & Mad’ with its dramatic opening 'I feel like I want to go home, but I am home' ... . The album repays repeated listens and its sentiments get right under the skin, its often Beatle-esque production and wordless harmony choruses are interesting such reference points, and its varied percussion quirks keep coming. Under the Rug will almost certainly gain a higher profile, and if they sign to a major label, it will be interesting to see whether they can maintain their fiercely independent stance. They are certainly a band to watch."

Under the Rug plays their Davenport engagement on November 19, admission to the 7 p.m. concert is $20, and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.