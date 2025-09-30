“Underground Invasion 3” w\ith Danny Diablo, October 11

Saturday, October 11, 7 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

A member of underground hip-hop acts The ShotBlockers, KAOS 13, and FTW, as well as a founding member of hardcore bands Crown of Thornz, Skarhead, and Icepick, Danny Diablo headlines the October 11 concert event Underground Invasion 3 at Davenport's Raccoon Motel, the artist praised by RapReviews for his "charismatic and commanding voice."

Born Dan Singer in Harlem, New York, Diablo is the son of a Brooklyn-born Polish-Jewish police sergeant father and a Puerto Rican homemaker mother from the East River Houses of Spanish Harlem. In 1994, he formed New York hardcore band Crown of Thornz consisting of former Breakdown guitarist Mike Dijan, drummer Dimi, and bassists Steve O'Brien and Franklin Rhi. In 1995, the band released their debut EP Train Yard Blues on Equal Vision Records, dedicating it to Singer's younger brother David, who had committed suicide the previous year. The following year, the group released Mentally Vexed, beginning a hiatus in 1998. In 2013, Crown of Thornz reunited for Ieperfest in Belgium, This Is Hardcore Fest in Philadelphia, and a North American tour with Rancid and the Transplants.

Diablo's first solo recording began with "D.R.E.A.M." by the Transplants, which led him to sign with Travis Barker of Blink-182's LaSalle Records for the 2005 release of his Hardcore 4 Life EP. Diablo included some of its tracks on his Thugcore 4 Life record released in 2007, featuring the Tim Armstrong-produced track "Living By The Gun." Eventually, he moved to Epitaph Records and signed with Tim's Hellcat Records to release his sophomore solo album International Hardcore Superstar in 2009. The album included guest appearances by La Coka Nostra members Vinnie Paz, Sick Jacken, and Tim himself. In early 2012, Singer founded his own independent record label, ILL-ROC Records, and released his third solo album The Blood of Eden, which featured Madchild, Bizarre, Adil Omar, and the ILL-ROC roster. He consequently went to Paris and released his fourth solo album, Dollerz Make Sense, in 2016 with label Knives Out Records, and has since delivered 2017's The Crackson Heights Project and 2019's Diablo's Way Mixtape.

The October 11 concert event Underground Invasion 3 will find Danny Diablo performing with acts including Outsiders, Grewsum, and J-Dogg, admission to the 7 p.m. show is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.