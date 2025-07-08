The Union Underground and Spineshank, July 24

Thursday, July 24, 7 p.m.

The Rust Belt, 533 12th Avenue, East Moline IL

A thrilling night of post-grunge and industrial, alternative, and nu-metal is guaranteed at The Rust Belt on July 24 when the East Moline venue hosts a co-headlining double bill featuring The Union Underground and Spineshank, with another pair of high-energy rock acts on hand via openers Adema and Sicksense.

The Union Underground is a rock/metal band based in Texas. On July 18, 2000, the band released their debut album …An Education In Rebellion on Columbia Records, featuring the hit singles "Turn Me On 'Mr. Deadman,'" "Revolution Man" and "Killing The Fly." The disc spent four months on the charts and the track “Turn Me On ‘Mr. Deadman'” was on the mainstream rock charts for six months. The band toured relentlessly in support of the album with bands such as Disturbed, Marilyn Manson, Linkin Park, Slikpknot, etc., and landed a spot on the esteemed Ozzfest tour 2001. The Union Underground’s next recording was the track “Across the Nation,” heard on the World Wrestling Federation (WWF) various-artists album Forced Entry, released in March 2002. The song earned the band another extended stay on the mainstream rock charts and was the theme song for the WWE Raw show for many years.

Formed in 1996 in Los Angeles, Spineshank exploded onto the late-90’s metal scene with their 1998 Roadrunner debut Strictly Diesel, and quickly built a rabid underground following, hitting the road alongside current and future luminaries like Sepultura, System of A Down, Fear Factory, Biohazard, and Static-X. Known for their fusion of industrial metal, alternative metal, and nu-metal elements, Spineshank gained prominence in the late 1990s and early 2000s as part of the emerging wave of heavy music influenced by electronic textures and aggressive rhythms. Known for their emotionally charged compositions and intense live performances, Spineshank left a lasting impact on the metal scene, blending heavy riffs, electronic undertones, and introspective lyrics to craft a distinctive sound that has resonated with fans worldwide for over 30 years.

Joining The Union Underground and Spineshank for their East Moline concert are opening acts Adema and SixkSense. Adema is a post-grunge, alternative metal band with heavy electronica influence who began their musical adventure together in 1998 in Bakersfield and as their original lineup of Dave DeRoo, Kris Kohls, Mike Ransom, Tim Fluckey, and Mark Chavez released full-length albums Adema, Unstable, and EP Insomniac’s Dream. During this time they found themselves sharing the stage alongside of some of rock’s biggest acts at the time. SickSense, meanwhile, take their nü-metal influences and Frankenstein them into a hydra monster that sees the heads of metalcore, progressive metal and electronic elements combine into a modern experiment gone very right. Sicksense’s debut album Cross Me Twice was released this past March and hailed by EarAcheUSA as "everything a nu-metal fan could hope for while bringing new color to the genre."

The Union Underground and Spineshank, alongside openers Adema and Sicksense, will play their East Moline engagement on July 24, admission to the 7 p.m. concert event is $29.75-35, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRustBeltQC.com.