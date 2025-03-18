University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra, March 30

Sunday, March 30, 3 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Blades Chapel, 2000 University Avenue, Dubuque IA

With the event taking place in the University of Dubuque's Blades Chapel on March 30, one of the nation's most singular ensembles shows off their distinct skill set in a concert by the University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra, which has been performing Slavic and East-European folk music on authentic Russian instruments for nearly 30 years.

Members of the University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra perform on two groups of Russian stringed instruments: balalaikas and domras. Balalaikas are triangular shape and come in the five sizes of prima, secunda, alto, bass, and contrabass, while domras are oval shape and come in the four sizes of piccolo, prima, alto, and bass. The orchestra also uses accordions, bayans, and various woodwind and percussion instruments.

Victor Gorodinsky, MM, MLS, is the music director and founder of the University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra. Originally from Moscow, Russia, Gorodinsky immigrated to the United States in 1982, and he holds a Master’s Degree in Music (classical guitar and orchestral conducting) from Gnesin College of Music in Moscow and a Master’s Degree in Library Science from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign. Before moving to Madison, Wisconsin, in 1995, Gorodinsky worked at the University of Illinois, where, in addition to being a Slavic Studies Librarian, he was Assistant Director (under the late Professor John Garvey) and later, Music Director of the University of the Illinois Russian Folk Orchestra, the official School of Music performing and touring ensemble. Under Gorodinsky's baton, the 40-piece orchestra performed several times a year at the University of Illinois’ Krannert Center for the Performing Arts and toured around the Midwest. In 1996, with the generous financial help from CREECA, Gorodinsky was able to purchase a number of authentic Russian folk instruments, and rehearsals began in the fall of 1997.

“The Madison-based orchestra is unique in that they perform on authentic instruments and in traditional costume, which gives audience members a wonderful glimpse into the art and music of multiple Eastern-European regions, not just Russia,” said Kristen Eby, MM, head of the Department of Fine and Performing Arts, director of choral activities, and associate professor of music. The University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra performance is being performed in connection to UD’s Global Music Traditions course that exposes students to the rich variety of music traditions around the world. It is co-taught by Kristen Eby and Hannah Eby, the latter an adjunct professor of music.

The University of Wisconsin Russian Folk Orchestra performs in Blades Hall of the University of Dubuque's Blades Chapel on March 30, admission to the 3 p.m. concert event is $20 at the door, and more information is available by calling (563)589-3267 and visiting Dbq.edu.