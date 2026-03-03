“Up Close with Blueprint,” March 15

Sunday, March 15, 5 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an intimate evening of expressive musical beauty, four gifted members of the Quad City Symphony Orchestra join forces on March 15 for Up Close with Blueprint, the Figge Art Museum event boasting the talents of violinists Naha Greenholtz and Emily Nash, viola player Bruno Vaz Da Silva, and cellist Hannah Holman.

Canadian violinist Greenholtz was born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her musical studies at age three. Since her solo debut at 14, concerto appearances include engagements with the Vancouver, Madison, Quad City, Burnaby, Kelowna, and National Repertory Orchestras in works ranging from Bach to Stravinsky. She has also participated in prominent music festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe, including at Maine's Kneisel Hall, New Mexico's Taos, Italy's Spoleto, Switzerland's Lucerne, and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Greenholtz has also had an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as Concertmaster of both the QCSO and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, her performance highlights include guest concertmaster appearances with the Oregon Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, National Ballet of Canada, Omaha Symphony, and Memphis Symphony, among many others.

Emily Nash graduated with her MM in violin performance while studying with Almita and Roland Vamos at Northwestern University, graduating early and with high honors. She received her BM in violin performance from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign while studying with Simin Ganatra, and she has has participated in master classes with the Silk Road Ensemble, the Turtle Island String Quartet, Wendy Sharp, Roland and Almita Vamos, John McGrosso, Kurt Baldwin, Rebecca Henry, and the Parker Quartet. Nash has spent years performing with both the Quad City Symphony Orchestra and the Northwest Indiana Symphony Orchestra, where she serves as Associate Concertmaster and Assistant Principal Second, respectively. Nash also performs with the Milwaukee Symphony, Hawaii Symphony, Chicago Philharmonic, Fort Wayne Philharmonic, Illinois Philharmonic, Lake Forest Symphony, and the Midwest Mozart Festival.

Bruno Vaz da Silva began studying viola in 2004 in his native Brazil at the Escola de Musica de Brasilia, and after one year, he placed in a solo competition and had the opportunity to perform with the Orquestra Sinfonica da Escola de Musica de Brasilia. He graduated from the conservatory in two-and-a-half years – a program that normally takes eight years to complete – and has subsequently performed with the Bensenville Chamber Orchestra, Renovo String Orchestra, North Park University Symphony Orchestra, Brasilia Philharmonic, University of Brasilia String Orchestra, and Art-Brasilia Orchestra, among other ensembles. As a soloist, Silva has won top prizes and has performed with Midwest Young Artists, Orquestra Sinfonica da Escola de Musica de Brasilia, North Park University Symphony Orchestra, Mode Ensemble and the Orquestra Art-Brasilia, also performing in various orchestras in both summer and winter music festivals.

The Quad City Symphony Orchestra's principal cellist, Holman has held her position with the QCSO since 2008. From 2002 to 2011, she was a member of the Maia Quartet, the University of Iowa's quartet in residence, which toured China, Japan, and throughout the United States, including teaching residencies at Interlochen Center for the Arts, the Great Wall International Music Academy in China, and the Austin Chamber Music Center. She regularly performs in chamber ensembles with musicians from throughout the United States and Europe. Holman studied at the Eastman School of Music and Michigan State University, where she completed her Bachelor of Music degree. She obtained her Master of Music Degree with Fritz Magg at the New England Conservatory, and the artist was fortunate enough to have several lessons with William Pleeth in London as postgraduate study.

With the scheduled works ranging from elegant classics to contemporary masterpieces, the repertoire for the Up Close with Blueprint concert event features: Caroline Shaw's “Blueprint” for String Quartet; Ludwig Van Beethoven's String Quartet, Op. 18 No. 6; Phillip Glass' String Quartet no. 3; Giacomo Puccini's 3 minuetti; and Krzysztof Lenczowski's Adonis Blue.

Up Close with Blueprint will be performed at Davenport's Figge Art Museum on March 15, admission to the 5 p.m. concert is $13-31, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)322-7276 and visiting QSCO.org.