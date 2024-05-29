29 May 2024

“Up Close with Dave Scholl,” June 8

By Reader Staff

“Up Close with Dave Scholl" at the Butterworth Center -- June 8.

Saturday, June 8, 7:30 p.m.

Butterworth Center, 1105 Eighth Street, Moline IL

Delivering an intimate evening of music at Moline's historic Butterworth Center followed by a season-closing cocktail reception, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra officially wraps up its 2023-24 season with the June 8 event Up Close with Dave Scholl, which finds the QCSO's principal bass performing alongside noted pianist Mio Nakamura.

Scholl leads an active career as a performer and educator, and currently serves as principal bass of both the Madison and Quad City Symphonies. Previously, he has been a member of the Illinois and Dubuque symphonies, with his chamber-music highlights including: Midsummer’s Music Festival; University of Wisconsin - Madison faculty recitals; Chicago Symphony’s MusicNOW series; University of Chicago’s Contempo series; Bach, Dancing, and Dynamite Society; and concerts with the Pro Arte and Spektral Quartets. A dedicated teacher, Scholl enjoys teaching in a wide array of settings, and in addition to maintaining a private studio, he can be found presenting bass and coaching sectionals across the Midwest. Scholll served as interim bass instructor at UW Madison from 2017 to 2020, and he earned his BM and MM from Indiana University, where he studied with Bruce Bransby. Additional training comes from his time as principal bass of the Civic Orchestra of Chicago, Aspen Music Festival, and Alex Hanna.

A native of Kyoto, Japan, pianist Nakamura has established herself as an in-demand soloist, collaborative artist, and chamber musician in the Chicago area and abroad. She earned bachelor's and master's degrees in piano performance with honors, as well as a performance diploma, from Roosevelt University's Chicago College of Performing Arts. Nakamura's solo appearances include recitals with Chicago's Musicians Club of Women Artists in Recital and Fourth Presbyterian Church's Noon Concert series; on WFMT-FM radio; concerto performances with the Northwest and Evanston Symphony orchestras; and most recently, with the Symphony of Oak Park and River Forest. Currently, Nakamura is on the piano and musicianship faculty at the Music Institute of Chicago, and she has performed in Symphony Center, Ravinia, Millennium Park, and Carnegie Hall.

For their Up Close with Dave Scholl recital, the musicians will perform a sextet of thrilling compositions: Dmitri Shostakovich's “Adagio from Ballet Suite No. 2”; François Rabbath's “Iberique Peninssulaire”; Gabriel Fauré's “Elegie”; Xavier Foley's “Etude No. 11, 'The Singer,'”; Peter Askim's “Edge”; and Andres Martin's “Sueños Suite.”

Up Close with Dave Scholl will be performed at Moline's Butterworth Center on June 8, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $32-62, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.

