“Up Close with the Mesa-Zelek Duo,” September 23

Saturday, September 23, 7:30 p.m.

First Presbyterian Church, 1702 Iowa Street, Davenport IA

Delivering an evening of enthralling classical music boasting two Bach compositions alongside a quartet of additional pieces, the Quad City Symphony Orchestra opens its Autumn schedule at Davenport's First Presbyterian Church in the intimate concert event Up Close with the Mesa-Zelek Duo, with organist Greg Zella and cellist Thomas Mesa collaborating prior to the latter's forthcoming guest appearance in the QCSO's first Masterworks concerts of the 2023-24 season.

Cuban-American cellist Mesa has established himself as one of the most charismatic, innovative, and engaging performers of his generation. Beyond earning the 2023 Sphinx Medal of Excellence Award, First Prize in the 2016 Sphinx Competition, and winning the Astral Artists 2017 National Auditions, Mesa has appeared as soloist with major ensembles such as the Philadelphia Orchestra, the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Hollywood Bowl, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra, and the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra. Highlights of Mesa's 2022-23 seasons include premiering and touring Jessie Montgomery’s Divided for solo cello and orchestra; a residency at Colburn Conservatory; curating and performing chamber music programs with the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra; a debut concerto recording with Sphinx Virtuosi on Deutsche Grammophon; and duo recording projects with Olga Kern, JP Jofre, and Michelle Cann. After his Davenport engagement, venues that Mesa will perform in during the 2023-24 season include Carnegie Hall, Philadelphia Chamber Music Society, and even the Supreme Court of the United States.

Praised as “extraordinary in the classical music world” by PBS' Wisconsin Life, organist Zelek was chosen by The Diapason magazine as one of its top “20 Under 30” organists, a feature which selects the most successful young artists in the field. He was the First Prize winner in the 2012 Rodgers North American Classical Organ Competition, 2012 West Chester University Organ Competition, and 2010 East Carolina University Organ Competition, as well as the Audience Prize winner of the 2016 Longwood Gardens International Organ Competition. A recipient of the inaugural Kovner Fellowship, Greg received his Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees, as well as an Artist Diploma, from the Juilliard School as a student of Paul Jacobs. And In addition to concertizing throughout the United States, Zelek regularly performs with orchestras as both a soloist and professional ensemble member, including the MET Orchestra, Jacksonville Symphony, Florida Orchestra, New World Symphony, Ridgewood Symphony, Miami Symphony, and Madison Symphony.

For the QCSO's first Up Close presentation of the 2023-24 season, the September 23 program opens with Jules Massenet's "Meditation from Thaïs," which captures the essence of spiritual transformation, followed by Johann Sebastian Bach's iconic "Prelude from Cello Suite No. 1 in G Major," a composition that has captivated audiences for generations with its intricate harmonies and timeless beauty. The concert continues with Nadia Boulanger's "Trois Pièces," showcasing the lyrical beauty of the cello, and Alfred Lefébure-Wély's dance-inspired "Boléro de Concert, Op. 166." Adding a modern touch, the concert will close with Daniel Ficarri's contemporary masterpiece "Sonata for Cello and Organ."

The Up Close with the Mesa-Zelek Duo event will be held at Davenport's First Presbyterian Church on September 23, admission to the 7:30 p.m. performance is $12-32, and more information and tickets are available by calling the Quad City Symphony Orchestra at (563)322-0931 and visiting QCSO.org.