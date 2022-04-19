“Up Close with Naha & Marian,” May 1

Sunday, May 1, 2 p.m.

Figge Art Museum, 225 West Second Street, Davenport IA

Performing a lovely afternoon of works by composers Astor Piazzolla, Eugène Ysaÿe, Gabriela Lena Frank, Pablo de Sarasate, and Johann Sebastian Bach, Quad City Symphony Orchestra concertmaster and violinist Naha Greenholtz and pianist Marian Lee will fill Davenport's Figge Art Museum with classical delights on May 1, the artists combing their talents for the special QCSO presentation Up Close with Naha & Marian.

Canadian violinist Greenholtz was born in Kyoto, Japan, where she began her musical studies at age three. Since her solo debut at 14, concerto appearances include engagements with the Vancouver, Madison, Quad City, Burnaby, Kelowna, and National Repertory Orchestras in works ranging from Bach to Stravinsky. She has also has participated in prominent music festivals throughout the U.S. and Europe, including at Maine's Kneisel Hall, New Mexico's Taos, Italy's Spoleto, Switzerland's Lucerne, and the New York String Orchestra Seminar at Carnegie Hall. Greenholtz has also had an active career as an orchestra musician. In addition to her duties as Concertmaster of both the QCSO and the Madison Symphony Orchestra, her performance highlights include guest concertmaster appearances with the Oregon Symphony, Calgary Philharmonic, National Ballet of Canada, Omaha Symphony, and Memphis Symphony, among many others.

An Assistant Professor of Piano at St. Ambrose University who received her Doctor of Musical Arts at Baltimore's Peabody Conservatory of the Johns Hopkins University, Lee made her New York debut at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall as the 1995 winner of the Artist International Award. She went on to serve as a soloist and chamber performer in Italy, France, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Poland, Russia, Thailand, and Hong Kong, as well as in major cities throughout the United States. Lee has made numerous appearances at the Kennedy Center in Washington D.C. and performed an exclusive recital in the Hermitage Theater at the Winter Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia, and also played piano in a nationally televised broadcast from Tchaikovsky Hall in Moscow. Additionally, Lee helped develop Moscow Nights, a first-time collaboration between the music and Russian-language departments at the University of Delaware, and served as president of the Delaware Music Teachers Association.

Five beautiful classical works will be showcased in the Up Close with Naha & Marian event: Eugène Ysaÿe's Solo Sonata No. 6; Gabriela Lena Frank's Suenos de Chambi: Snapshots for an Andean Album; Johan Sebastian Bach's Chaconne from Partita No. 2; Astor Piazzolla's Histoire du Tango: Café 1930; and Pablo de Sarasate's Zigeunerweisen.

Greenholtz's and Lee's Up Close with Naha & Marian performance will take place at the Figge Art Museum on May 1 at 2 p.m., admission is $10-25 for the in-person event, and digital access to the concert is available with a $25 household live-stream purchase that will make the event viewing for 30 days. For more information and tickets, call (563)322-0931 and visit QCSO.org.