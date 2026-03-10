“Uptown: A Celebration of Motown & Soul,” March 20

Friday, March 20, 7:30 p.m.

Orpheum Theatre, 57 South Kellogg Street, Galesburg IL

Fusing Bruno-Mars-caliber stage presence with top-tier vocals and wall-to-wall choreography, the gifted singers and hoofers of Uptown: A Celebration of Motown & Soul come to Galesburg's Orpheum Theatre on March 20, heir show delivering the smooth stylings of R&B with the fresh hits of today in a unique and modern concert experience that has inspired standing ovations nationwide.

Born in New York City (the epicenter of contemporary pop and soul music), the Uptown group exudes unparalleled energy with their blend of contemporary radio hits and classic Motown music. Every single member of Uptown is a world-class soloist, with frequent comparisons to the artistry of icons including Stevie Wonder and Marvin Gaye; when they come together as one collective, the resulting remix creates “the most electrifying show you’ll see this decade!” (Agua Caliente, Palm Springs CA). For their Galesburg performance, the show will deliver hit music by such classic as artists as Stevie Wonder, The Temptations, Bruno Mars, Jackie Wilson, The Spinners, Marvin Gaye, The Four Seasons, Al Green, Earth Wind & Fire, and Prince, producing a night that, according to Miller Outdoor Theatre's Cissy Segall Davis, is "totally engaging, highly professional, and thoroughly entertaining."

Founded by Berry Gordy Jr. as Tamla Records on January 12, 1959, the Motown record label was incorporated as Motown Record Corporation on April 14, 1960. Its name, a portmanteau of motor and town, has become a nickname for Detroit, where the Motown was originally headquartered. Motown played a vital role in the racial integration of popular music as an African American-owned label that achieved crossover success with white audiences. In the 1960s, Motown and its main subsidiary labels (including Gordy, Soul) were the most prominent exponents of what became known as the Motown sound, a style of soul music with a mainstream pop-influenced sound and appeal.

From 1961 to 1971, Motown had 110 top 10 hits. Top artists on the Motown label during that period included the Supremes (initially including Diana Ross), the Four Tops, and the Jackson 5, while Stevie Wonder, Marvin Gaye, the Marvelettes, and the Miracles had hits on the Tamla label. The company operated several labels in addition to the Tamla and Motown imprints. A third label, which Gordy named after himself (though it was originally called "Miracle") featured the Temptations, the Contours, Edwin Starr, and Martha and the Vandellas. A fourth, V.I.P., released recordings by the Velvelettes, the Spinners, the Monitors, and Chris Clark.

The touring presentation Uptown: A Celebration of Motown & Soul lands at the Orpheum Theatre on March 20, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert event is $35.16-45.56, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)342-2299 and visiting GalesburgOrpehum.org.