U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers' Chorus, March 29

Saturday, March 29, 7:30 p.m.

University of Dubuque's Heritage Center, 2255 Bennett Street, Dubuque IA

With the individual groups founded in 1946 and 1957 respectively, the U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus with perform a special collaborative concert at the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on May 29, this free event – presented by the Telegraph Herald and Heritage Center – an incredible opportunity to experience an inspiring performance by one of nation’s premier and internationally acclaimed military ensembles.

The Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus are the oldest and largest of the U.S. Army Field Band’s performing components, and these two ensembles routinely combine to present joint concerts on their national tours. They have performed in all 50 states and 30 foreign counties for audiences totaling hundreds of millions. The joining of these two ensembles allows them to offer unparalleled versatility of programming, ranging from orchestral masterworks and operatic arias to Sousa marches, jazz classics, and Broadway musicals. In addition to their national tours, formal concerts, chamber recitals, and educational outreach, members of the Concert Band and Soldiers’ Chorus frequently represent the Army at formal and ceremonial functions including the presidential inaugural parade, presidential funerals, the Army All-American Bowl, and diplomatic efforts oversees. More than six decades as the military’s most traveled musicians have earned them the title of "The Musical Ambassadors of the Army."

While musical excellence has always been its standard, The United States Army Field Band has not always been its name. Near the close of World War II, Chief Warrant Officer Chester E. Whiting returned from overseas duty to help organize the First Combat Infantry Band. Composed entirely of Soldiers with musical talents who had served in combat in all theaters of the war, the band began an immediate mission of bolstering support for their fellow Soldiers. Initially, the band toured for a year and a half performing in community outreach concerts that also supported the sale of War Bonds. Its success earned the band the unofficial title "The Million Dollar Band."

In 1946, General Jacob Devers, commander of the Army Ground Forces, commissioned Chief Whiting to “organize a band that will carry into the grassroots of our country the story of our magnificent Army, its glorious traditions and achievements.” The First Combat Infantry Band became The Army Ground Forces Band, and performed in the nation’s capital and toured extensively around the United States. The Army Ground Forces became the Army Field Forces in 1948, and consequently the band’s name was changed to The United States Army Field Band in 1950.

The Soldiers’ Chorus, founded in 1957, is the vocal complement of The United States Army Field Band of Washington, DC. The 24-member mixed choral ensemble travels throughout the nation and abroad, performing as a separate component and in joint concerts with the Concert Band of The Musical Ambassadors of the Army. The chorus has performed in all 50 states, Canada, Mexico, India, the Far East, and throughout Europe, entertaining audiences of all ages.

The diverse musical backgrounds of Soldiers’ Chorus personnel provide the ensemble with unique flexibility, and in addition to presenting selections from the vast choral repertoire, each member of the ensemble is an accomplished soloist in their own right. Performances often include the music of Broadway, opera, barbershop quartet, Americana, as well as pop, rock, and R&B. Critics have acclaimed recent appearances with the Boston Pops, the Cincinnati Pops, and the Atlanta, Dallas, Detroit, Nashville, and National symphony orchestras, giving the chorus a nationwide reputation for musical excellence and inspiring patriotism.

The U.S. Army Field Band & Soldiers’ Chorus will perform in the John & Alice Butler Hall of the University of Dubuque's Heritage Center on March 29, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is free (though tickets are required), and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)585-7469 and visiting Dbq.edu/heritagecenter.