V. Vecker, March 7

Saturday, March 7, 8 p.m.

Rozz-Tox, 2108 Third Avenue, Rock Island IL

With his compositions praised by Beatroute as "gnawing and building and growing in strength, crushing you like the weight of ice," composer, improvisor, and multi-instrumentalist V. Vecker headlines a March 7 OUTLETProgramme event at Rock Island venue Rozz-Tox, the artist performing music that makes you, per Beatroute, "feel trapped until the sweet release of melancholy pulls you under – the calm after the squall."

The recording and performance moniker of Keith Wecker. V. Vecker employs technology to explore his interest in the timbral and temporal possibilities that exist within electronic-based music. Utilizing sound design techniques to focus on the in-between sounds produced through a process developed around the act of layering, creating rich sonic textures that evoke a meditative sonic environment for the listener to immerse themselves in.

His personal approach to sound creation is highlighted by the diversity of the acts he has shared the stage with (Tim Hecker, Clark, Sumac, Thundercat, Wolf Eyes, Six Organs of Admittance, Goblin, Lori Goldston and Sun Araw) as well as participating in projects of Anthony Braxton and Glenn Branca. V. Vecker has had his music featured across North America, including multiple appearances at the Vancouver International Jazz Festival, New Forms Festival, VU Symposium and Improvisors Summit PDX.

The musician maintains a rigorous dedication to furthering his practice through academic pursuits and self-directed artist residencies. He is currently an MA candidate in Music Technology at the University of Central Missouri and has been the artist in residence at multiple residencies including Lobe Studios, (Vancouver, BC, June 2024) and Lightbox Performance (Detroit, MI, April 2019).

V. Vecker performs his Rock Island engagement on March 7 with an opening set by Lucas Berns, admission to the 8 p.m. all-ages show is $10, and more information and tickets are available by calling (309)200-0978 and visiting RozzTox.com.