Vanilla Ice and Rob Base, September 13

Friday, September 13, 7 p.m.

Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA

An evening of exhilarating rock, rap, and hip-hop awaits fans at the Rhythm City Casino Resort Event Center on September 13, with the Davenport venue hosting a special evening featuring two chart-topping headliners: the iconic Robert Van Winkle, better known as Vanilla Ice, and Rob Base, who, alongside DJ E-Z Rock, released the number-one smash "Get on the Dance Floor."

Vanilla Ice exploded on the music scene between 1990 and '91, selling 10 million albums in four months and hitting number-one on the Billboard charts with the single "Ice Ice Baby" and album of the same name. To date, his worldwide album sales stand at more than 25 million, with sales of individual songs totaling more than 160 million. With "Ice Ice Baby" a People's Choice Award winner for Best New Song, Vanilla Ice's professional accolades include a Grammy nomination, two American Music Awards (with two additional nominations), and a nomination from the Soul Train Music Awards, and the musician has also become a recognizable screen actor, having scored roles in Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles 2, Cool as Ice,The Helix Loaded, The New Guy, The Bros, Big Money Hustlas, and Adam Sandler's That's My Boy. Since 1990, Vanilla Ice has toured consistently, with recent stops including concerts in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Great Britain, Ireland, Scotland, the Netherlands, Spain, Portugal, Russia, Dubai, Egypt, Turkey, South Africa, and Australia.

Rob Base hails from Harlem, New York, and first began performing with groups including Sure Shot Seven, Cosmic 3 MC's, and Freedom Force. He and partner DJ EZ Rock, (whom he has known since the fourth grade) would eventually separate from the groups to form Rob Base and DJ EZ Rock, their first single "DJ Interview" coming out on Star Maker's Records in 1986. Two years later, Profile Records released Rob Base & DJ EZ Rock's debut album It Takes Two, whose title track became a massive single. Both the song and the album were certified platinum by the RIAA in 1989, and the LP produced three top-10 hits. "It Takes Two" received Single of the Year honors from both Spin magazine and The Village Voice, with additional singles such as "Get on the Dance Floor" (which reached number one on Billboard's Dance Club charts) and "Joy & Pain" helped push the album to multi-platinum status. In 1989, Base also dropped his solo album The Incredible Base, which went Gold and included hits such as "Turn It Out (Go Base)," a number-four Billboard smash, and "Get Up & Have a Good Time."

Vanilla Ice and Rob Base bring their touring event to Davenport's Event Center on September 13, admission to the 8 p.m. concert event is $60-100, and more information and tickets are available by calling (563)328-8000 and visiting RhythmCityCasino.com.