Veaux and Fox Royale, August 5

Tuesday, August 5, 6 p.m.

Raccoon Motel, 315 East Second Street, Davenport IA

Two increasingly acclaimed alternative-indie outfits will share the stage at Davenport's Raccoon Motel on August 5, with the talents of Veaux touring in support of their recent singles and debut EP Still Awake, and the Fox Royale joining them while promoting recent hit songs including "I Don't Speak the Language" and this year's "Almost There."

As stated at MusicAlternatives.com, "Nashville’s newest alt/pop trio Veaux consists of brothers Aaron and Dominick Wagner and longtime friend Andrew Black. After playing music together off and on for years, the band finally took shape late one night in a hotel bar over a round of gin and tonics. Their newest single 'Wander' links their past to their pioneering spirit, combining the feel of '80s radio with indie rock and cutting edge pop. The name Veaux (pronounced 'vō'), a colloquial French term for 'commoner,' is a nod to the humble origins of the members and their desire to always stay true to who they are. Aaron Wagner has this to say on the subject: 'When we look back on our lives as old men, I want to be able to say that we were true to ourselves. We spent years being paralyzed by fear and perfectionism, and we are finally in a place as a band and as a family to create honest art and let the chips fall where they may.'"

Fox Royale, meanwhile, is a three-piece indie rock band, consisting of Nathan Hurley, Caleb Hurley, and Mario Nunzio DiBartolomeo. The band makes high-energy rock-and-roll music, with a similar energy to acts such as Cage The Elephant, Vampire Weekend, and The All-American Rejects. The trio has been making a name for themselves with their electrifying live shows and original songs that stick with you long after the final note. Since their first shows in 2022, Fox Royale has headlined stages all across the U.S. and landed numerous support slots, opening for acts such as Fitz and The Tantrums, Royel Otis, Plain White T’s, Spoon, Colony House, almost monday, Joe P, The Wldlfe, and more. Notably, in Fall 2023, the band supported Young the Giant on their European tour, and in 2024, performed at the BMO Pavilion at Summerfest, on the same bill as David Wimbish & The Collection, Colony House, and Mt. Joy.

Veaux and Fox Royale their Davenport engagement on August 5, admission to the 6 p.m. concert is $19.84, and more information and tickets are available by visiting TheRaccoonMotel.com.