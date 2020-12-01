“A Virtually Celtic Christmas,” December 15

Tuesday, December 15, 7 p.m.

Presented by the Adler Theatre

Audiences are invited to enjoy a beautiful and memorable seasonal celebration from the comfort of their homes when Davenport's Adler Theatre, on December 15, presents A Virtually Celtic Christmas, a festive holiday concert filmed at the National Opera House of Ireland and featuring the ethereal voice of top Irish tenor Michael Londra as backed by the Irish Concert Orchestra.

With added musical support by the nationally acclaimed Valda Choir and Presentation Children's Choir, as well as first-class guest singers and musicians from the island of Ireland, Virtually Celtic Christmas features a mix of heartwarming traditional carols such as “The Wexford Carol” performed in the county it was composed, haunting ancient Gaelic hymns, holiday standards, and original songs that audiences familiar with Londra's recordings will no doubt know well. Renowned Irish composer Liam Bates serves as musical director and conductor for the show, and is responsible for the concert’s lovely choral arrangements. Special guests for the December 15 presentation include Eoin Colfer, the New York Times' bestselling author of Artemis Fowl. Friends since childhood, who teamed up with Bates in 2017 to compose the yuletide musical NOËL, songs from which are featured in A Virtually Celtic Christmas, and magnificently performed by West End star and Northern Ireland native Zoë Rainey (Hairspray, Wicked).

Best known as the lead voice of Riverdance on Broadway and for his Emmy Award-nominated PBS special Beyond Celtic, leading tenor Londra is originally from County Wexford in Ireland, home of the National Opera House and birthplace of the National Opera Festival. The creator and director of the Celtic Internet music station Radiocelt, as well as the lead singer in The Passion of the Christ Symphony, Londra has spent much of the last year in his homeland filming the new public-television series Ireland with Michael, a travel and music program that will debut on PBS in the spring of 2021. A Virtually Celtic Christmas audiences will be given a sneak preview of the show during the concert.

Tickets to A Virtually Celtic Christmas are $25 for the streaming link, $35 for the link and a signed DVD of the show, and $50 for the concert, the DVD, and a personal meet-and-greet via Zoom with showcased performer Michael Londra. The program begins at 7 p.m. on December 15, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 or visiting AdlerTheatre.com.