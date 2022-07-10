Vince Gill, July 21

Thursday, July 21, 7:30 p.m.

Adler Theatre, 136 East Third Street, Davenport IA

Having charted 67 tunes – seven of them number-one hits – on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart between 1985 and 2019, legendary country-pop artist Vince Gill makes his long-awaited return to Davenport's Adler Theatre on July 21, performing from a solo repertoire that dates from 1985's The Things That Matter to his most recent release Okie, the latter a top-10 Billboard smash in 2019.

A singer, songwriter and multi-instrumentalist, Gill has achieved commercial success and fame both as frontman to the country-rock band Pure Prairie League (for whom he sang lead on “Lead Me Love You Tonight”) in the 1970s and as a solo artist beginning in 1983, with his talents as a vocalist and musician placing him in high demand as a guest vocalist and duet partner. Gill has recorded more than 20 studio albums and has sold more than 26 million total, and has been honored by the Country Music Association with 18 CMA Awards, including two as “Entertainer of the Year” and five as “Male Vocalist of the Year.” The artist has also earned 22 Grammy Awards, more than any other male country music artist in history, and in 2007, Gill was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. He was also inducted into the Guitar Center Rock Walk by Joe Walsh of the Eagles.

With Gill also a member of the Grand Ole Opry who, in 2012, was honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, the country icon's most memorable songs include “I Still Believe in You,” “Don't Let Our Love Star Slippin' Away,” “One More Last Chance,” “Tryin' to Get Over You,” “The Heart Won't Lie” (with Reba McEntire), and “Sober Saturday Night” (with Chris Young), all of which topped Billboard's Country charts. Gill albums that have reached the top three, meanwhile, include When I Call Your Name, I Still Believe in You, Let There Be Peace on Earth, When Love Finds You, and the chart-topping The Key, with all of the musician's albums since 1987 standing as top-10 hits. The husband of Grammy-winning superstar Amy Grant, Gill, an avid golfer, is also a member of the Tennessee Golf Hall of Fame, and in 2003, he received the PGA Distinguished Service Award for his charity work and his time spent promoting junior golf.

Gill, who has been touring with the Eagles since 2017, says that he's looking forward to stepping center-stage again. “When all touring stopped back in March of 2020, it was a good time for me to take a break from the road. Now, the Eagles are touring again, and that’s a blast! But, I’m also eager to get back on the bus and visit some places and fans that I haven’t seen for a while.” Featured during the artist's Davenport concert will be singer Wendy Moten, who has toured with Gill as a harmony singer for several years. Having produced Moten’s most recent album I’ve Got Your Covered, Gill says, “I’ve always enjoyed sharing a stage with Wendy, whether she was singing harmonies for me, or when we were in The Time Jumpers together. It’s always been my wish that more of the world could hear her, so being able to feature her each night of this tour is something I look forward to.” In addition to Moten, also joining Gill on stage will be Paul Franklin (steel), Billy Thomas (drums), Jimmy Sloas (bass), and John Jarvis (keyboards).

Vince Gill plays his Quad Cities engagement on July 21, admission to the 7:30 p.m. concert is $47.50-93.50, and tickets are available by calling (800)745-3000 and visiting AdlerTheatre.com.